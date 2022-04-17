The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was advised but they did not respond.

Example video title will go here for this video

VENICE, Fla — We hope the Easter bunny didn't run into this gator this Sunday.

"Walking our pet alligator this morning," the person recording the video can be heard saying.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared a video of what they estimated to be a 10-foot alligator strolling through a Venice, Florida, neighborhood.

The gator chugged through the Harrington Lake area before dipping into a nearby lake. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was advised but did not respond, the sheriff's office said.