VENICE, Fla — We hope the Easter bunny didn't run into this gator this Sunday.
"Walking our pet alligator this morning," the person recording the video can be heard saying.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared a video of what they estimated to be a 10-foot alligator strolling through a Venice, Florida, neighborhood.
The gator chugged through the Harrington Lake area before dipping into a nearby lake. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was advised but did not respond, the sheriff's office said.
If you're concerned about an alligator larger than 4 feet in your area and believe it poses a threat to people, pets or property, FWC has a hotline you can call. The Nuisance Alligator Hotline can be reached at 866-FWC-GATOR (844-392-4286).