Cruise covid case count rises to 17, 1 possible Omicron variant

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health released that there are now 17 cases of COVID that were detected on the Norwegian Breakaway, with one case possibly being the new Omicron variant.

The seven additional cases were found after the ship disembarked at the Port of New Orleans Sunday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the one case of the Omicron variant was among the previous 10 detected Saturday and is present in a crew member. The person is not a Louisiana resident and has not left the ship.

According to the City of New Orleans, the cases were identified in both crewmembers and passengers.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line tells WWLTV that all cases of COVID-19 onboard were asymptomatic.

"In addition to requiring that 100% of guests and crew are fully vaccinated, per the Company’s comprehensive health and safety protocols, we have implemented quarantine, isolation and contact tracing procedures for identified cases," the cruise line spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We are testing all individuals on Norwegian Breakaway prior to disembarkation, as well as providing post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC."

The ship left the Port of New Orleans on Nov. 28 and voyaged to Belize, Honduras and Mexico with more than 3,200 people on board.

The cruise line said they are abiding by the quarantine and isolation protocols as more cases are identified on the ship.

Officials said everyone onboard will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving the ship and will provide post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC.

"We take this matter extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with the CDC, the office of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health as well as the city and port of New Orleans," the cruise line spokesperson wrote.

Anyone whose test comes back positive with either:

Travel by personal vehicle directly to their personal residence.

Self-isolate according to current CDC guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL.

Governor John Bel Edwards, the LDH, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware of the current situation and are working with the CDC and Prevention to enforce current COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.