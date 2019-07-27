NEW YORK — New York City police say 1-year-old twins have died inside a car in the Bronx after their father forgot they were there and went to work for the day.

Police tell news outlets that the 39-year-old man is being questioned after his son and daughter died Friday afternoon. They say the children were found at an intersection in the Kingsbridge neighborhood and that they're investigating it as accidental hot car deaths.

Police say the man told them that he drove to work in the morning at the James J. Peters V.A. Medical Center and forgot that his children were in their rear-facing car seats when he parked. They say he returned to the car hours later and drove for two blocks before realizing the babies were in the back seat.

The man pulled over and screamed for help. He was taken into police custody but no charges have been filed.

WABC-TV quotes a police spokesperson as saying that it is still early in the investigative process. "This is a horrific situation," the spokesperson said.

