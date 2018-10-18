Maybe it's lucky you didn't hit the latest Powerball jackpot because you now have a shot at an even bigger bonanza on Saturday: $430 million.

Or you could just hit the Mega Millions on Friday night with its new jackpot of $970 million and claim the second-largest prize in U.S. history.

Lottery fever is breaking out all over now that neither of the big lottery games has produced a winner, and the money keeps piling up – now at a combined $1.4 billion.

In the latest missed opportunity, Powerball's $378 million prize escaped unscathed Wednesday night, no doubt in large part because of the odds: 292,201,388 to 1.

The winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday night: 3, 57, 64, 68, 69 and Powerball 15. The next drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m. EDT.

Likewise, Mega Millions – sporting odds of 302,575,350 to 1 – did not produce a winner on Tuesday night. The next drawing is Friday at at 11 p.m. EDT.

While the odds for either game remain daunting, they are at least better than the 1 in 88 quadrillion odds of winning BOTH jackpots, according to CNBC.

One player in the Bay Area came close, however, picking five of the six Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday, to claim a not-too-shabby $1.9 million, according to the California Lottery.

More: Powerball jackpot grows to $430M; Mega Millions' $900M lottery drawing set for Friday

More: Crazy rich lottery winners: What would you buy with $1.2 billion?

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)

10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com