COLUMBUS – State Rep. Emilia Sykes was walking to work in the Ohio Statehouse last year with a fellow lawmaker when she was stopped by security. Officers needed to search her bag, she was told.

Sykes is serving her third year as a Democratic state representative from Akron. She is also a 32-year-old black woman. Her colleague, who was not searched, is a 65-year-old white man who has served in the Legislature for many years.

Sykes said she questioned why her bag needed to be searched when that wasn't protocol. Lawmakers only need a badge to gain access to the Statehouse or the nearby Riffe Center, which houses many lawmakers' offices.

Her colleague told the trooper Sykes was a member of the Ohio House.

She was told: "You don't look like a legislator." The trooper then clarified: "You look too young."

I was once told when stopped that I “don’t look like a legislator” and thus need additional screening. After that incident I they clarified that it was because I looked “too young.” I’m not the youngest legislator in the OH General Assembly. — Emilia Sykes (@EmiliaSykesOH) May 31, 2018

On Wednesday, Sykes had trouble getting into the Riffe Center for a meeting. She flashed her badge for security there. Security said they couldn't see the badge. She flipped it around. They still couldn't see it. She was stopped, and officers examined the badge, Sykes recalled the next day.

In both scenarios, Sykes eventually was able to get into the buildings and go to work. But not every lawmaker faces the same scrutiny, Sykes said.

"It’s just hard to find out what is the security rule," Sykes said. "They seem to be a moving target for different people."

Sykes said she initially reported her concerns to then-Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and the House's sergeant at arms. Rosenberger, who is under investigation by the FBI, resigned last month.

On Thursday, House spokesman Brad Miller said the interim speaker would follow up with Sykes and the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, which oversees Riffe Center security. The incidents would be "taken very seriously," Miller said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which oversees Statehouse security, scheduled a meeting with Sykes for Friday. The Ohio Department of Administrative Services was not scheduled to join the meeting.

I’ve had an interesting go with statehouse and Riffe security. I was able to get in but not after being told that my ID wasn’t visible enough and I needed to stop and prove myself, even though I did what I and others always do. Today wasn’t the worst day. 🙄 — Emilia Sykes (@EmiliaSykesOH) May 31, 2018

It's a SHAME that my sister & friend, Rep.@EmiliaSykesOH of Ohio HD 34, was denied access to the Ohio State House by a security guard today. She is near the end of her 2nd term and is looking forward to her 3rd after the Nov 2018 election.



America, we must do better. — Jeniece Brock (@JenieceBrock) May 31, 2018

Sykes is not alone. In another instance, Rep. Alicia Reece, D-Roselawn, said she once forgot her badge in her office. An aide ran the badge down to her, but security still questioned whether the badge belonged to Reece – even though her photo was on it.

Reece, who has been a state legislator since 2010 and previously led the Ohio Black Legislative Caucus, said the goal of increasing security in government buildings was to keep people safe – not to lock out state lawmakers. She suspects the problems have been worse recently because added security guards are less familiar with members of the Ohio House.

"I’m hopeful that these are isolated incidents that can be corrected and never happen again," Reece said.

Still, Sykes said she worries about how citizens are treated when they come to meet with lawmakers or visit the Ohio Statehouse. Security is very important, but so is treating visitors equally, Sykes said. Whom to search is a discretionary choice.

"Whenever there’s discretion, people like me get stopped," Sykes said.

