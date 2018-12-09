Six Las Vegas restaurants made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2018.

Yelp determined its Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. in February by looking at the ratings and volume on its customers' reviews in the restaurant and food categories.

An eclectic mix of Vegas dining spots made the list, including Poke Express, Soho Japanese Restaurant, Baguette Cafe, Grouchy John’s Coffee, Meraki Greek Grill and Mr Mamas. 

Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., according to the Yelp Blog

  1. TKB Bakery & Deli — Indio, Calif.
  2. Little Miss BBQ – Phoenix
  3. Aviva by Kameel – Atlanta
  4. Yo-Way – Gardena, Calif.
  5. Arun’s Indian Kichen – Coral Springs, Fla.
  6. Mr & Mrs Bun – Miami
  7. Frenchman’s Cafe – Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
  8. Fratellino – Coral Gables, Fla.
  9. Ciao! Pizza And Pasta – Chelsea, Mass.
  10. Blues City Deli – Saint Louis, Mo.
  11. 167 Raw – Charleston, S.C.
  12. Poke Express – North Las Vegas
  13. Kaaloa’s Super Js – Captain Cook, Hawaii
  14. Halls Chophouse – Charleston, S.C.
  15. Falafelle – Belmont, Calif.
  16. Papa Marcos Grill And Kabob – Waukegan, Ill.
  17. 786 Degrees – Los Angeles
  18. Mazaa Kabob House – Tracy, Calif.
  19. King Mediterrano – Torrance, Calif.
  20. The Flinderstreet Cafe – Chino, Calif.
  21. Saigon Beach Restaurant – Newport Beach, Calif.
  22. Yoshino Japanese Deli – Carlsbad, Calif.
  23. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery, Texas
  24. Franky’s Deli Warehouse – Hialeah, Fla.
  25. Howlin’ Ray’s – Los Angeles
  26. Makai Sushi – Koloa, Hawaii
  27. JJ’s Caffe – Brockton, Mass.
  28. Ovation Coffee & Tea – Portland, Ore.
  29. The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen – Frazier Park, Calif.
  30. Porky’s – Waimea, Hawaii
  31. J28 Sandwich Bar – Hollywood, Fla.
  32. Soho Japanese Restaurant – Las Vegas
  33. Blue Seafood & Spirits – Virginia Beach, Va.
  34. Baguette Cafe – Las Vegas
  35. Kech Cafe – Fountain Valley, Calif.
  36. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, Texas
  37. Playground 2.0 – Santa Ana, Calif.
  38. Adobo Taco Grill – Lakewood, Calif.
  39. FurnSaj Bakery – Los Angeles
  40. Daddy O’s Rockin Cafe – Upland, Calif.
  41. Maple Street Biscuit Company – Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
  42. T Deli – San Diego
  43. Nini’s Deli – Chicago
  44. Petra-Middle Eastern Cuisine – Livermore, Calif.
  45. Sunny Side Kitchen – Escondido, Calif.
  46. Le’ Pam’s House of Creole – Houston
  47. Empa Mundo – Irving, Texas
  48. Afghan Bistro – Springfield, Va.
  49. Grouchy John’s Coffee – Las Vegas
  50. Juana La Cubana Cafe – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  51. Sultan Bakery and Grill – Murietta, Calif.
  52. Bogart’s Smokehouse – Saint Louis, Mo.
  53. Sandwich House – Cypress, Calif.
  54. Papa’s Best Sandwiches & More – San Dimas, Calif.
  55. Bite Into Maine – Cape Elizabeth, Maine
  56. Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque – Murietta, Calif.
  57. Big Al’s Pizzeria – Maywood, Calif.
  58. Poke Wave – Mission Viejo, Calif.
  59. Beyer Deli –  San Diego
  60. Kenko Sushi – Lincoln, N.J.
  61. Bangers & Brews – Bend, Ore.
  62. Joe Benny’s – Baltimore
  63. Bunz – Huntington Beach, Calif.
  64. Appu’s Cafe – Long Beach, Calif.
  65. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio, Texas
  66. Prunedale Market – Salinas, Calif.
  67. Carlillos Cocina – Sparks, Nev.
  68. The Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt – Tacoma, Wash.
  69. Joe’s Kansas City BBQ – Kansas City, Kan.
  70. Barracuda Deli Cafe – St Pete Beach, Fla.
  71. Rainbeau Jo’s – Lihue, Hawaii
  72. FOB Poke Bar – Seattle
  73. Yoyo’s Hot Dog – Houston
  74. Hefty Gyros – Sacramento, Calif.
  75. Yardie Spice – Homestead, Fla.
  76. Los Tacos No.1 – New York
  77. Dar Essalam – Wilsonville, Ore.
  78. Meraki Greek Grill – Las Vegas
  79. Sierra Subs and Salads – Three Rivers, Calif. 
  80. The Alcove – Sunnyside, N.Y.
  81. Chadd’s Bistro – Rochester Hills, Mich.
  82. Cafe La Maude – Philadelphia
  83. The House of Gyros – Mesquite, Texas
  84. Sal, Kris, & Charlie’s Deli – Astoria, N.Y.
  85. Green Corner Restaurant – Mesa
  86. Boteco – Austin, Texas
  87. Pizzamaniac – Vista, Calif.
  88. Un Bien – Seattle
  89. Social – Fort Collins, Colo.
  90. Mini Kabob – Glendale, Calif.
  91. Mr Mamas – Las Vegas
  92. Gaucho Parrilla Argentina – Pittsburgh
  93. Extreme Hummus – Citrus Heights, Calif.
  94. Fox Smokehouse Bbq – Boulder City, Nev.
  95. Classics Malt Shop – San Diego
  96. NoHo Cafe – North Hollywood, Calif.
  97. PDX Sliders – Portland, Ore.
  98. Smiling With Hope Pizza – Reno, Nev.
  99. Sweet Dogs – Miami
  100. Ten Handcrafted American Fare & Spirits – Phoenix
