John Beard, signals to his daughter, as the former World War II pilot is strapped into the cockpit of a Stearman biplane by Michael Pahissa, at the Pensacola International Airport on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com

Wearing an olive green nylon flight suit from the 1940s, Dick Pace flew in a plane from the same era.

Not only did the 98-year-old Pensacola native ride in a single-engine aircraft that was in the skies when Pace was a young U.S. Navy officer during World War II, but the plane was the same type Pace himself flew as a naval aviation instructor in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the early 1940s.

Pace was among about a dozen World War II veterans who had a chance to go back in time and take a ride on one of 14 training aircraft during the ninth Veterans Flight.

"I had a grand time," said Pace, a Pensacola High School alumnus who served five years in the Navy before being discharged as a lieutenant. "These airplanes were primarily trainers for the Air Force and Navy to be used to train new students. They're very rugged."

Blue Angels Air Show and time for WWII veterans to return to the skies

Pace took a spin in an SNJ, as it was known to the Navy, and another long-ago training aircraft, a biplane known as the Stearman, also cruised the skies in an event that began with one plane in 2010.

Veterans Flight organizer Roy Kinsey and his cast of eager volunteers, many of whom piloted the old-time aircraft for the veterans, had the 14 planes at the ready at Pensacola Aviation Center for the 30-minute flights to Pensacola Beach and back.

Kinsey said the Veterans Flight continues to take off because "we understand we're custodians of pieces of history. We have a responsibility not only to honor the veterans, but to educate," those who might not know what these men did so many decades ago.

Those lessons were heard loud and clear by U.S. Marine 2nd Lt. Lance Bell, who is stationed at Pensacola Naval Air Station. Bell was among a large group of Pensacola NAS officers who volunteered as support staff for Veterans Flight.

Blue Angels Air Show on Pensacola Beach kicks off Friday

Wearing bright orange T-shirts and khaki-colored shorts, they escorted the veterans to the planes and helped the older men get into the aircraft.

"It's awesome," Bell said. "I've always looked up to veterans for their service to our country. That's one of the main reasons I joined the Marine Corps. I love being around airplanes, first off. Being here today on the tarmac and being around pieces of history and men who served, back during World War II and were on Pearl Harbor when it was attacked, is very special to me."

The planes sat in the sun early at the Pensacola Aviation Center, not far from Pensacola International Airport, waiting for the likes of of WWII vets Pace and Gulf Breeze resident Clyde "Cash" Barber, both of whom have participated in the Veterans Flight multiple times.

Barber, 94, rose to the rank of lieutenant commander in a 30-year Navy career that started when he was 17 and included logging 3,000 hours as a flight engineer in sea planes during World War II. Cash, who arrived in a khaki-colored flight suit, never trained in the Stearman aircraft but he liked the trip.

The view of Pensacola Bay with the bridge construction below from the cockpit of a vintage Stearman biplane on its way for a flyover of Pensacola Beach on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com

"It's smooth and enjoyable," he said. "I enjoy it every time. Meeting some of the veterans, hanging around. There aren't many of us. What few of us are left and we have to tell our stories."

Barber, a native of the Pueblo, Colorado, area, tells his story through weekly visits as a docent at the National Naval Aviation Museum.

"You'd be amazed at how many family members want to hear about it," he said. "I had a a great 30-year career."

Anne Delaney can be reached at adelaney@pnj.com or 850-435-8522.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com