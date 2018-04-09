White House chief of staff John Kelly frequently lost his temper and referred to President Donald Trump as "unhinged" and an "idiot," author Bob Woodward writes in his new book "Fear: Trump in the White House."

The book also describes a president obsessed, angry and paranoid about the Russian investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Washington Post said it obtained a copy of the 448-page book before its release. Woodward, an associate editor at the Post, rose to stardom with his coverage of the Watergate break-in that brought down President Richard Nixon.

Woodward cites as his sources hundreds of hours of interviews with unnamed Trump aides and others. According to the book, Kelly often vented his frustration with Trump.

"He’s an idiot," Kelly is quoted as saying. "It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

The Post reports that a recurring theme of the book is the efforts of Trump aides to control his impulses, hiding papers so Trump can't sign them and talking the president down from what were viewed as bad ideas.

The book claims that at one point, Trump's then-personal attorney John Dowd felt he had to convince Trump that he would commit perjury if he talked to Mueller. So Dowd staged a practice grilling that provoked a string of contradictions and lies.

“This thing’s a ... hoax,” Trump finally said, before deciding he didn't want to testify after all.

Woodward writes that Trump's national security team was concerned the president showed little interest in world affairs. Trump even complained about the military spending involved in joint exercises and other activities aimed at maintaining a strong presence on the Korean Peninsula.

“We’re doing this in order to prevent World War III,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reportedly told the president.

"Mattis was particularly exasperated and alarmed, telling close associates that the president acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader,’ ” Woodward writes.

