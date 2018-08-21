Former swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen upstaged the room at 2-year-old daughter Luna's school orientation but not in a glamorous way.

In her own words, she struggled to keep her eyes open, had a very loud infant (her son, Miles Theodore, born May 16) and BARFED.

"Hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. I’m sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow)."

hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. im sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow) — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2018

In a subsequent tweet she explained why, saying, "Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo."

Apparently, Teigen and her husband John Legend are big fans of Korean BBQ, as People reported the two leaving Quarters Korean BBQ in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com