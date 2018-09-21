MONROE, La. – A white student in Louisiana was arrested and charged with a hate crime and simple battery after reportedly putting a noose around the neck of a black classmate.

The Ouachita Parish student has since bonded out of Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center. His name cannot be released because of laws protecting juveniles.

The account of the incident was provided by the mother of the reported victim in a statement to The Monroe Free Press, which was published anonymously.

In her statement, she said a student at West Ouachita High School walked up to her son on Sept. 14 and hung a noose around his neck. When a teacher asked the white student why he did it, he reportedly replied that he wanted to see how many black boys' necks he could put it around and get photos.

According to the mother's statement, the white teen was initially suspended for 10 days until she pressed charges and pushed for expulsion.

The victim's family has an attorney, according to The Monroe Free Press.

District Attorney Steve Tew confirmed that a teen was arrested and bonded out. He said the Incident remains under investigation.

Superintendent Don Coker said the teacher and administration handled the issue immediately. The student resource officer and parents were notified, and students were questioned at the school that day.

Coker said the white student was disciplined, but he can't discuss the nature of the punishment because of student privacy. An additional hearing on the matter is scheduled.

