President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

KCNA VIA KNS, AFP/Getty Images

While most of the free world is being inundated with news about President Donald Trump’s upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un, North Koreans has been told almost nothing about the historic meeting.

“They have been told there is a summit coming up,” said Hazel Smith, a professor at the University of London and expert on North Korea. Beyond that, the country's state-controlled media, known for its widespread propaganda, has said little.

The government has been extraordinarily successful at keeping the country’s citizens isolated from the tsunami of information washing over much of the globe.

The Internet is banned and the country’s newspaper and broadcast media are controlled by Kim's government. Reading or watching foreign media is illegal and could mean a lengthy sentence in a labor camp, said Fyodor Tertitskiy, an analyst at NK News, which tracks developments in North Korea. Only a few elites in the country have access to satellite television or the Internet.

Little has been said about the upcoming summit and the state media has barely mentioned the main topic of the meeting: denuclearization.

Editorials in Rodong Sinmun, the state controlled newspaper, have made occasional vague reference to North Korea being part of a nuclear free world, said Michael Madden, director of NK Leadership Watch, which tracks developments in the isolated nation.

That message supports Kim's view of the summit as two major nuclear powers discussing arms reduction.

But the Trump administration doesn't see it that way. Washington has said North Korea must get rid of its nuclear weapons and dismantle its program.

By saying little about the summit in advance the North Korean government will have more flexibility in shaping the message when it is over and the government can assess the outcome.

When Trump and Kim meet in Singapore Tuesday, thousands of journalists will report their every move live. North Korea’s state media may wait until the meeting ends before covering it.

That’s in keeping with most of the Kim family’s foreign trips. Kim’s trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping last month was not announced prior to the visit and most information came out after it ended.

Some of the secrecy is for security reasons, but it also allows North Korea’s media to control the message. Live coverage can be unpredictable.

“There is a very good chance that they won’t report on the Singapore event until he is at least wheels up or returned to the North,” Madden said of Kim.

North Korea experts have learned to carefully scrutinize North Korea’s media to get a glimpse into the country’s secretive government.

In the months leading up to the summit, North Korea’s media toned down its anti-U.S. rehtoric, cut back on images of missiles and tanks and has even shown Kim with children in an effort to soften his image, BBC Monitoring reported recently.