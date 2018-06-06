President Trump

Alex Wong, Getty Images

Details are trickling out ahead of the unprecedented June 12 summit on nuclear talks between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The historic meeting between the two leaders will take place at 9 a.m. local time in Singapore, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

To account for the time difference, Americans following the summit should watch for meeting proceedings to begin on June 11 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT.

The summit will be held at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, where delegations from the United States and North Korea met four times last week to make logistical plans.

"We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," Sanders tweeted on Tuesday.

Why Singapore?

The island is connected to the mainland only by a quarter-mile causeway as well as a cablecar system. It is home to Universal Studios Singapore and several other luxury resorts.

The Shangri-La Hotel, hosted a security dialogue over the weekend between global leaders, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The hotel also hosted a historic 2015 summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou.

Where is Singapore?

Singapore is an independent city-state on the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula. It lies 85 miles north of the equator, neighboring Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Trump will travel over 9,600 miles from Washington, D.C., to get to Singapore, and Kim will travel nearly 3,000 miles from Pyongyang.

Singapore has long been a central location for American and European involvement in Southeast Asia. In the 19th century, it served as a British trading post, a midway point to transfer goods between India and China. During World War II, the nation-state was the site of a battle between British and Japanese forces, becoming a camp for British prisoners of war.

Today, Singapore is a vacation destination, with its tourism website calling it “where foodies, explorers, collectors, action seekers, culture shapers, and socializers meet.”

But, the country has come under fire for restricting civil liberties. In 2017, the country tightened regulations on public assemblies, requiring police permits for protests and demonstrations. Singapore also has limited press freedom. Reporters Without Borders this year ranked Singapore 151st out of 180 countries for regularly censoring and suing journalists.

