Fat Tuesday is still six months off but Fat Bear Tuesday is already here.

It marks the end of Fat Bear Week, a faceoff organized by southwest Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve. The park has been asking its social media followers to vote on which bears are the fattest and therefore the most prepared for hibernation. (It's like the opposite of being beach-ready.)

Katmai's Facebook page has featured a daily photo poll to determine which "gluttonous giant sits atop the brown bear oligarchy of obesity." The public voted via Facebook likes and two bears have emerged from the brackets: 409 Beadnose and the appropriately named 747. The winner will be announced at noon EDT.

Although the contest is all in good fun and obesity is normally viewed as a problem, bulking up is a serious health necessity for bears preparing for hibernation.

A bear can lose up to one-third of its body mass during their winter slumber, according to the park's website.

How do bears go from slim to super-sized so quickly during Fat Bear Week? Much like humans, it's all in their diet.

Sockeye salmon, which contain about 4,000 calories per fish, is a favorite among bears at the park – and a bear can eat upwards of two dozen per day during peak season, according to the park.

