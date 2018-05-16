Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Julianna Margulies returns to TV as Kitty in AMC's "Dietland."

Patrick Harbron/AMC

TV

Tune in: Dietland premieres Monday at 9 ET/PT on AMC. The series, based on Sarai Walker's novel, stars Joy Nash as Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter for magazine editor Kitty Montgomery (Julianna Margulies), who struggles with her own self-image.

FILM

Go to: Ocean's 8 opens nationwide Friday. The film follows Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) as she gathers a crew for a jewelry heist at the Met Gala. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Rihanna.

Oprah Winfrey is Mrs. Which and Storm Reid is Meg Murry in Disneys "A Wrinkle in Time."

Atsushi Nishijima/Disney

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: A Wrinkle in Time, starring Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, is out on Tuesday. The film is based on the beloved children's book by Madeleine L'Engle in which a young girl (Reid) goes in search of her scientist father (Chris Pine) after he disappears.

Netflix's "Sense8" returns for a second season.

Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: Netflix's Sense8 returns for a second season on Friday. Season 2 picks up as the Sensates must find a way to "live with, understand and protect one another against all odds."

Kesha performs on stage during the "Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A GRAMMY Salute" concert.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

MUSIC

Listen: The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore, the tour by singer Kesha and rapper Macklemore, kicks off Wednesday in Phoenix. The tour, in support of Kesha's Rainbow and Macklemore's Gemini, will make stops in Las Vegas, Austin, Cincinnati, Nashville and Atlanta before ending in Tampa on Aug. 5.

