Christopher Wray, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference at 5:30pm on Thursday afternoon to discuss the Department of Justice Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation.

The report was released at 2pm, and detailed the fact that former FBI Director James Comey broke FBI and Justice Department protocol in his handling of the 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton's email scandal.

"While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice," Inspector General Michael Horowitiz concluded in the report.

The inspector general’s report did not address whether any of its findings would be referred to federal prosecutors for possible criminal action.

