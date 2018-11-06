Today marks the launch of USA TODAY Money’s USA & Main, a place for entrepreneurs, small business owners, founders and creators.

At USA & Main (usaandmain.com) readers will be able to find inspiring stories about people building something from nothing, providing jobs and transforming their communities.

Business owners will find tips and advice from columnists and contributors including Rhonda Abrams, Paul C. Brunson and Steve Strauss, as well as reporters from across the USA TODAY NETWORK. The new site will also provide readers with the chance to learn more about topics like franchises, profitable gigs and side hustles, tech hacks that will help them operate more efficiently, and how to secure financing and grow sales.

In the “It’s Personal” series you’ll learn about the personalities behind the businesses. During this inaugural week readers will meet Kristina Pence-Dunow, a single mom in Wisconsin who built a $20 million manufacturing empire in a male-dominated field after her marriage ended.

Later in the week in the “Uncommon Drive” interview series, readers will hear from Chieh Huang, now the CEO of Boxed – a company that some call the digital version of Costco. Just five years ago he was operating from his parents’ New Jersey garage after quitting a lucrative job. Today the company has about $150 million in annual revenue.

“Small businesses and startups are vital to the economic growth of the U.S. They provide jobs, create new products and provide services that it would be hard to dream of living without,” said Philana Patterson, Money editor at USA TODAY. “The sacrifice, determination and hard work it takes to go it alone is awe-inspiring. We will tell those stories and provide information and advice that we hope will help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.”

Whether a company’s “Main Street” is a storefront, a co-working space, a small office or factory, a warehouse or a corner of a dining room table, USA & Main has the advice, answers and motivation you need to ‘go for it.’

You can visit USA & Main at usaandmain.com or usatoday.com/money/usaandmain.

