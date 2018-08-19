Kampala Metropolitan police arrest Jimmy L. Taylor (right) for allegedly assaulting a Grand Imperial Hotel Staff in Uganda.

Kampala Metropolitan Police

A U.S. man claiming to be a missionary and Marine veteran was arrested and accused of assaulting a hotel staff member in Uganda after he hurled racist slurs at workers and threatened to kill one man.

"Kampala Police has arrested an American citizen for allegedly assaulting a Grand Imperial Hotel Staff," the Kampala Metropolitan Police reported on its Facebook page.

Police said footage from security television cameras showed "a foreigner, identified later as Mr. Jimmy L.Taylor punching and humiliating a hotel employee."

Video footage of the incident posted by multiple people went viral, spurring widespread condemnation of the man's actions and language. According to at least one news report, Taylor is an Arizona resident.

Kampala Metropolitan police take Jimmy L. Taylor into custody for allegedly assaulting a Grand Imperial Hotel Staff in Uganda.

Kampala Metropolitan Police

Video of Taylor's screaming tirade and attack against the staff lasted several minutes.

"You hate Jesus? You hate yourself?" Taylor said, before punching an employee in the face.

"I'll f---king knock your f--king life out," Taylor said. "No, no, no, you obey what I say, I don't obey you. You understand?"

He swung at a man, calling him a "bitch," the N-word and then said the man was "not a human."

When police tried to arrest Taylor he spat on them, became "uncontrollable and tried to disarm policemen," officials said.

American national arrested for allegedly malicious damaging property and assaulting a Grand Imperial Hotel Staff. More details of the story on https://t.co/CW72l4TXWP pic.twitter.com/iNCkdCaXVm — Kampala Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceug) August 17, 2018

When being questioned by police, Taylor blamed his actions on an illness that he said was caused by stress, officials said in the police department's post.

Police said Taylor confessed to having attacked the victim. Taylor was detained at the Central Police Station Kampala on "charges of assault and malicious damage as investigations are ongoing," officials said.

Thank you for your vigilance and sending us a video of an incident that happened at Grand Imperial Hotel. We have arrested the suspect, Jimmy Taylor, an American citizen. He was detained at the Central Police Station, Kampala on charges of assault. #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/zcGFqLd4AP — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) August 17, 2018

