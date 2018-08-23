WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. and Mexico have reached a new trade deal that could lead to a revision of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In an Oval Office announcement, Trump said the new agreement would be called The United States México trade agreement, replacing the name NAFTA, which he said carried bad connotations.

“It’s a big day for trade,” he said. “It’s a big day for our country.”

The announcement of a deal comes after five consecutive weeks of talks between the two nations to revise key parts of the NAFTA, the 24-year-old agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada that Trump has called the “worst trade deal ever.”

The flags of Canada, the United States and Mexico at NAFTA talks in 2016 in Washington.

Paul J. Richards, AFP/Getty Images

But the fate of any NAFTA revisions will hinge on Canada, which has been on the sidelines during the latest round of negotiations but still must sign off on any changes to the agreement.

“We’ll see if Canada can be part of deal,” Trump said. He said it’s possible that a separate deal could be reached with Canada and that negotiations will start soon.

Earlier Monday, Trump hinted at the coming announcement on Twitter: "A big deal looking good with Mexico!"

A big deal looking good with Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

The U.S. and Mexico are hoping to get a final deal signed before Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto leaves office on Dec. 1.

For that to happen, a trilateral agreement involving Canada will have to be struck before the end of the month in order for the Trump administration to give the required 90 days’ notice to Congress before a deal can be signed.

Negotiators the U.S. and Mexico worked over the weekend to iron remaining differences and strike a deal between those two countries before Canada is brought back to the table.

One of the key sticking points in the talks has centered on the so-called auto rules of origin, which dictate that, to avoid tariffs, a certain percentage of an automobile must be built from parts that originated from countries within the NAFTA region.

Other stumbling blocks have included the procedure used to settle disputes between corporations and governments and the Trump administration’s push for the inclusion of a sunset provision under which the revised NAFTA agreement would expire after five years unless all three countries take steps to extend it.

Mexico and Canada have both balked at such a provision, arguing that trade agreements are supposed to offer the assurance of continuity for businesses and make it easier for them to comply with regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents major automakers on policy issues in Washington, sounded an optimistic note Monday after reports of a preliminary deal between the U.S. and Mexico.

Automakers had expressed concerns that a breakdown in NAFTA could compromise their profits, lead to higher vehicle prices and force them to shift production.

“Automakers support modernizing NAFTA to bring this nearly 25-year-old agreement into the 21st century,” the Auto Alliance said Monday in a statement. “We are pleased to hear that the U.S. and Mexico have reached a consensus on several issues, including automotive rules of origin, and we look forward to learning more.”

Trump’s supporters have argued that Mexico has benefited from NAFTA and the deal should be reworked.

Mexico’s share of vehicles manufactured in North America has grown from about 12 percent in 2007 to an estimated 23 percent in 2017, according to the Center for Automotive Research. The U.S. share has fallen from 70 percent to 62 percent during that period.

The Auto Alliance on Monday urged the U.S. and Mexico to “quickly re-engage with Canada to continue to build on this progress.”

The group called for negotiators to “continue to strike the right balance by incentivizing production and investment in North America while keeping new vehicles affordable for more Americans.”

Contributing: Nathan Bomey

More: What is NAFTA? Seven things to know about the North American free trade pact

More: U.S.-Mexico are close to reaching a deal in NAFTA talks, but Canada is still a wild card

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com