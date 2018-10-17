The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013.
This image provided by United shows the carrier's first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-700 taxies to the gate after arriving at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka, Japan, in January 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800, painted in a special Star Alliance livery, takes off from Reagan National Airport in May 2015.
A United Express Embraer E145 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
A United Express Embraer E170 jet prepares for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
United Airlines jets line Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
A United Airlines Bombardier CRJ-200 lands at Reno-Tahoe Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-900 rests at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 12, 2016.
Fresh spring foliage bids farewell to a United Express Embraer E170 as it departs Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
United Express tails line a terminal pier at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
United Airlines jets taxi through Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 - painted in a special Star Alliance livery - lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Airbus A319 taxis at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxies for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
A United Airlines Airbus A320 departs Canada's Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
The new Polaris business-class cabin as seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
Chicago's Oak Street Beach and downtown skyline are seen in this undated photo. Chicago is United's busiest hub (by passengers).
Chicago's skyline is seen as a United Airlines jet takes off from Chicago O'Hare on Sept. 19, 2014. In the distance is the Willis (Sears) Tower that's home to United's official headquarters.
An aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline from October 2014. Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport is United's second-biggest hub (by passengers).
A United Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off within view of the Houston skyline. Houston Bush Intercontinental is United's second-busiest hub (by passengers).
The Manhattan skyline can be seen from Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
Travelers ride on the AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
The iconic roof structure at Denver International Airport, which is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
A new 23-mile electric commuter rail line will link Denver's airport to downtown. Denver is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen with the city of San Francisco behind it. San Francisco is United's fifth-biggest hub (by passengers).
A United Airlines maintenance hangar is seen at San Francisco International, the carrier's fifth biggest hub by passengers.
The distinctive main terminal building of Washington Dulles is seen in October 2014. Dulles is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
Los Angeles International Airport -- and it's iconic LAX sign -- are seen in October 2013. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
An shot of the National Mall and the iconic buildings of Washington, D.C. Washington's Dulles airport is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
The skyline of downtown Los Angeles is seen in December 2016. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
The skyline of central Tokyo. United Airlines count's Tokyo's Narita Airport as one of its hubs.
United Airlines counts Guam as a hub for its major presence in the Pacific and Micronesia. Here, a beach area of Guam is seen in an October 2015 photo.
United Airlines tails are seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY

United Airlines will continue its ban on carry-on bags for travelers buying its cheaper basic economy tickets, despite a recent policy change by rival American Airlines.

"We're happy with where we're at,'' Andrew Nocella, United's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said on the airline's earnings conference call Wednesday.

Nocella said basic economy, which United, American and Delta unveiled in the past few years to better compete with discounters including Spirit and Frontier, is working as designed and that there are no plans to change the bag policy.

Delta Air Lines has allowed a standard carry-on bag with basic economy tickets from the start. American and United introduced their basic economy tickets with a carry-on bag ban. Travelers were allowed to bring only a personal item, such as a purse, backpack or laptop bag, that fit under the seat. All other bags had to be checked for a fee. Those who waited until they got to the gate were hit with standard bag fees plus a surcharge of $25.

American reversed its policy in September

The airline said it was losing business from budget travelers on sites like Google Flights, where travelers can filter results by amenities including a free carry-on bag. Travelers buying American's basic economy tickets can now bring a personal item as well as a standard carry-on bag for the overhead bin. Delta has the same policy.

United's bag policy for basic economy tickets will continue to allow only a personal item. The airline polices this by restricting check-in options for basic economy travelers, something American did not do when it had a carry-on bag ban.

Basic economy travelers can only check-in for their flight online or through the United app if they indicate they are checking a bag. Basic economy passengers who try to check in online and say they aren't checking a bag are directed to complete check-in at the airport, where employees check the size of their carry on.

The policy confuses and angers some travelers.

United says the policy is designed to make sure travelers are following its basic economy baggage rules and to prevent them from having to pay a surcharge at the gate. 

When discussing basic economy on Wednesday's earnings call, Nocella suggested the airline's approach has reduced last-minute bag checks at the gate, which can delay flights.

"We continue to be pleased with the operational benefits of our bag policies,'' he said.

Basic economy tickets on United, Delta and American come with other restrictions, including no advance seat assignment, late boarding and no changes or refunds. Unlike Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant, though, basic economy passengers still receive free drinks and snacks and, where applicable, in-flight entertainment.

Still, whether a carry-on is allowed or not, basic economy customers on American and Delta are in the last group to board. That means overhead bin space is often already gone by the time they make it onto the plane.

