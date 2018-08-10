The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

United Airlines is adding three new nonstop routes from its Denver hub, additions that come as the carrier “rebanks” its schedule there.

United says nonstop service from Denver to Charleston, South Carolina; Eureka, California; and Fairbanks, Alaska, will begin June 6. .

The new service is part of an effort by United to adjust its schedules at Denver by tweaking schedules on its “banks” of incoming and outgoing flights. The goal is to better match connecting passengers with flights.

In addition, United says the schedule adjustment will boost the number of morning flights available to business customers traveling from Denver to the East and West Coasts while also improving connecting options for customers traveling to or from the airline’s Midwest and Mountain Region destinations.

“United’s optimized schedule allows us to offer our Denver-area customers more flights and greater access to more destinations than ever before,” Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Panning, says in a statement.

United has already rebanked its schedules at its hubs at Chicago O’Hare and Houston Bush Intercontinental.

Andrew Nocella, United’s chief commercial officer, said in July that he was “very pleased” with the results during the April-June quarter.

Houston and Chicago each had a 10 percent increase in revenue per available seat mile from passengers flying to big or medium cities to smaller cities, Nocella said at the time. And Houston had a nearly 20 percent increase in revenue for connecting travelers flying between two small cities via that hub, he added.

“That is exactly what we were hoping to see,” Nocella said in July during a second-quarter earnings call. “It’s exactly what we’re seeing, and it’s because of the incremental activity that was added to each of those hubs.”

Scroll down for schedule details on United’s new routes announced from Denver.

Denver-Charleston, South Carolina

Begins June 6. United’s United Express affiliates will fly one daily round-trip flight on 76-seat Embraer E175 jets. Eastbound flight departs Denver at 5:35 p.m. and arrives in Charleston at 11:05 p.m., all times local. The westbound flight leaves Charleston at 6:45 a.m. and lands in Denver at 8:25 a.m., all times local.

Denver-Eureka, California

Begins June 6. United’s United Express affiliates will fly one daily round-trip flight on 50-seat Embraer E145 regional jets. California-bound flight departs Denver at 7 p.m. and arrives in Eureka at 8:50 p.m., all times local. The Denver-bound flight leaves Eureka at 6:30 a.m. and lands in Denver at 10 a.m., all times local.

Denver-Fairbanks, Alaska

Begins June 6. Schedule details TBD.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, USA TODAY

