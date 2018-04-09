Twitter says CEO Jack Dorsey did not overrule a decision last month by the social network's staff to allow Alex Jones and Infowars to remain on Twitter.

The network is disputing a report in The Wall Street Journal that Dorsey overruled a decision by Twitter's staff to kick the far-right pundit off the site. At the time, the far-right conspiracy theorist – and some content and accounts related to his website Infowars – had been booted from Facebook, YouTube, Apple, Spotify and other online sites.

Twitter came under criticism for not immediately following the example of those other online sites, which said Jones and Infowars had violated their policies on hate speech. A week later, Twitter suspended Jones' account for one week, preventing him from tweeting, after Jones posted a video calling for supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against media and others.

Dorsey called the action "a time out" for Jones, something "we have found ... does have the potential to impact and change behavior," he told NBC News.

The Journal's assertion comes as Twitter and other online and social media sites are preparing for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Wednesday on Russian interference in U.S. elections.

Facebook and Twitter have intensified their initiatives to combat Russian influence on their sites, something that occurred during and since the presidential campaign. At the same time, President Donald Trump is criticizing Google, Facebook and Twitter for favoring liberal views over those of conservatives.

The Journal said Dorsey had also gotten involved in an earlier situation in November 2016, when Twitter removed white nationalist Richard Spencer from the platform as part of a purge of users associated with the alt right.

But Spencer was allowed to return one month later. Dorsey told his team Spencer should be allowed to keep one account, The Journal says a person involved in the discussions told them.

Twitter maintains Dorsey did not make these decisions. "Any suggestion that Jack made or overruled any of these decisions is completely and totally false," Twitter's chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde said in a statement to USA TODAY. Gadde runs the teams that make decisions on suspensions and removals of accounts.

"Our service can only operate fairly if it's run through consistent application of our rules, rather than the personal views of any executive, including our CEO," Gadde said. "We know not every company takes this approach, but for a global, open and public service like ours, we believe it's critical."

