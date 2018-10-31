Jamal Khashoggi in a photo taken on December 15, 2014. The veteran Saudi journalist who has been critical of the government has gone missing after visiting the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on September 2, 2018, the Washington Post reported.

Mohammed Al-Shaikh, AFP/Getty Images

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled to death and his body dismembered soon after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, the Istanbul prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

Khashoggi's body parts were disposed of after being dismembered, the office said in a report obtained by Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

Khashoggi, a Saudi and contributor for the Washington Post, had drawn the ire of his government for repeated criticisms of the prince, of King Salman, and of Saudi involvement in the war in Yemen.

Khashoggi disappeared Oct. 2 after entering the consulate to obtain documents in preparation for his marriage. Video footage showed Khashoggi entering, but no video ever showed him leaving.

For weeks Saudi Arabia denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's fate, saying he had left the consulate shortly after entering.

The disappearance and subsequent reports that Khashoggi had been tortured and killed drew international outrage. The Saudis ultimately gave some ground, saying Khashoggi died after a fight that broke out during his interrogation. The regime said 18 people had been arrested in the incident.

