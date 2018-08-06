WASHINGTON — President Trump said Friday he will focus on “straightening out unfair trade deals” at a summit of global leaders taking place in Canada this weekend, but also said the United States would come out ahead if that effort falls apart.

Trump is traveling to Quebec for the G-7 meeting of the world’s largest industrialized economies, a day after he engaged in a Twitter war of words with summit participants and announced he would leave the gathering before it is over.

“Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries,” Trump posted on Twitter early Friday. “If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better!”

I am heading for Canada and the G-7 for talks that will mostly center on the long time unfair trade practiced against the United States. From there I go to Singapore and talks with North Korea on Denuclearization. Won’t be talking about the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax for a while! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

Trump is expected to face considerable pressure from the leaders of the other six countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom — over his decision last month to impose metal tariffs that would affect all of them.

More: Trump to leave G-7 summit early amid feud with world leaders, calls Trudeau 'so indignant'

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the group could move forward on agreements without the United States and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “American jobs are on the line because of his actions.” Both countries have joined others in threatening retaliatory tariffs.

In response, Trump posted on Twitter that Trudeau was “being so indignant” and said that both leaders were failing to make note of higher trade barriers they have leveled against U.S.-made products.

“Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on Dairy Products!” the president tweeted Friday. “They didn’t tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers!”

The White House said late Thursday that the president would leave the summit on Saturday morning.

By doing so, Trump will skip meetings on climate change, energy policy and oceans. He’ll leave Canada to head to Singapore, where he's scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a historic summit next week.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com