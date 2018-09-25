President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: NYEV130

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump blamed Iranian leaders for sowing "chaos, death and destruction" in a steely speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that heavily emphasized the president's support of national sovereignty over globalism.

Touting his meeting this year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while blasting Iran for spreading mayhem in the Middle East, Trump offered his most impassioned defense to date of a foreign policy doctrine he said would allow countries to reject "global governance."

"We reject the ideology of globalism," Trump said. "We will never surrender America's sovereignty to an unaccountable, unelected global bureaucracy."

Lobbying criticism at a bevy of international institutions, Trump called the U.N.'s human rights council "a grave embarrassment to this institution, and said the International Criminal Court "has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy and no authority."

The "America first" remarks drew on a similar speech he delivered at the U.N. last year, but included more detailed examples of how that vision informs his policies on trade, immigration and the world's hot spots.

While Trump reserved his harshest language for Iran, he did not shy away from condemning other countries by name. He jabbed China for what he said were unfair trade policies. And he announced new sanctions against Venezuelan leaders and blasted the government of its president Nicolas Maduro, saying his socialist policies have "bankrupted the oil-rich nation and driven its people into abject poverty."

Trump also suggested he would sharply curtail U.S. foreign aid, saying he had ordered a review by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of whether countries that receive American assistance were allies with shared values.

"We are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and, frankly, are our friends," Trump said.

In an awkward moment, minutes into his speech, the delegates in the chamber appeared to laugh at a regular talking point from the president. Trump said his administration had accomplished more than any other in U.S. history, prompting the surprise reaction from the general assembly hall.

“So true,” Trump said. “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.”

Trump’s boast drew immediate ridicule from his critics on Twitter. “Preposterous,” tweeted Nicholas Burns, a long-time diplomat who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Trump's remarks offered a sharp contrast to an address earlier by U.N, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Speaking just before Trump arrived at the podium, Guterres lamented the rise of populism and a fraying of international cooperation – trends the U.S. president has fueled.

“Multilateralism is under fire precisely when we need it most,” Guterres declared in an address clearly aimed at rebutting Trump’s planned remarks emphasizing national sovereignty and his “America First” approach to foreign policy.

Will be speaking at the United Nations this morning. Our country is much stronger and much richer than it was when I took office less than two years ago. We are also MUCH safer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

“Trust in global governance is also fragile, as 21st-century challenges outpace 20th-century institutions and mindsets,” Guterres said. “Among countries, cooperation is less certain and more difficult. Divisions in our Security Council are stark.”

Touting the Paris climate agreement that Trump withdrew from last year, Guterres said the world risks consequences if leaders do not act quickly on the problem.

"There is no way forward but collective, common-sense action for the common good," he said.

Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

