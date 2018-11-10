Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

WASHINGTON – Average premiums for insurance sold on the federal Obamacare health insurance markets are going down next year, the Trump administration announced Thursday, as it took credit for the 1.5 percent drop.

Rates in the 39 states that use the federal marketplace are dropping as much as 26 percent in Tennessee, while rising as high as 20 percent in North Dakota.

But Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said premiums are declining overall for the first time since the marketplaces opened in 2014 because of steps the current administration took to stabilize the market.

"It is a dramatic and very positive change from the double digit increases experienced over the past two years," she said.

However, independent experts say insurers have already raised rates to compensate for actions taken by the Trump administration.

Premiums increased an average of 37 percent from 2017 to 2018 after the administration stopped reimbursing insurers for the reductions they're required to give lower-income customers on deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs. Insurers also faced uncertainty about how other policy changes could affect how many customers sign up and how sick or health they would be.

"Absent any policy changes, it is likely that insurers would generally have required only modest premium increases in 2018 and in 2019," researchers at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation recently wrote.

The premium changes, announced less than a month before the midterm elections in which health care has been a dominant issue, are likely to continue the debate over whether Democrats or Republicans can do a better job at giving Americans affordable health care.

Senate Democrats tried unsuccessfully Wednesday to stop the Trump administration from expanding the option of insurance plans that cost less but don’t include the same benefits as insurance sold on the exchanges. For example, most short-term health plans don’t cover prescription drugs, maternity care or substance abuse treatment.

“This was an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to protect people’s access to quality, affordable health care when they need it most,” said Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin after the Senate stalled 50-50 over her resolution to overturn the expansion of what Baldwin called “junk insurance plans.”

Critics of the plans argue they pull healthier people out of the Obamacare exchanges, raising rates for the sicker customers left behind.

Verma said Thursday that average premiums would have increased for 2019, not decreased, if insurers expected that to happen.

