TripAdvisor's best burgers in every state
01 / 50
TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews. The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4 out of 5 bubbles, 100 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018. Alabama, Birmingham - Jack Browns Burger & Beer Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g30375-d6772768-Reviews-Jack_Browns_Burger_Beer_Joint-Birmingham_Alabama.html)
02 / 50
Alaska, Kenai - Burger Bus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31029-d3173325-Reviews-Burger_Bus-Kenai_Alaska.html)
03 / 50
Arizona, Cornville - G's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31202-d8397776-Reviews-G_s_Burgers-Cornville_Arizona.html)
04 / 50
Arkansas, Hope - Tailgaters Burger Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31675-d3547456-Reviews-Tailgaters_Burger_Co-Hope_Arkansas.html)
05 / 50
California, San Francisco - Pearl's Deluxe Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60713-d1013186-Reviews-Pearl_s_Deluxe_Burgers-San_Francisco_California.html)
06 / 50
Colorado, Steamboat Springs - Back Door Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33657-d6705948-Reviews-Back_Door_Grill-Steamboat_Springs_Colorado.html)
07 / 50
Connecticut, Newington - GoldBurgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33855-d1999865-Reviews-GoldBurgers-Newington_Connecticut.html)
08 / 50
Delaware, Rehoboth - Summer House (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34048-d396022-Reviews-Summer_House-Rehoboth_Beach_Delaware.html)
09 / 50
Florida, Naples - Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34467-d467131-Reviews-Brooks_Gourmet_Burgers_Dogs-Naples_Florida.html)
10 / 50
Georgia, Clarkesville - Midtown Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34840-d2462623-Reviews-Midtown_Grill-Clarkesville_Georgia.html)
11 / 50
Hawaii, Maui - Stewz Maui Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60632-d3853335-Reviews-Stewz_Maui_Burgers-Kihei_Maui_Hawaii.html)
12 / 50
Idaho, Victor - The Brakeman American Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35627-d1844248-Reviews-The_Brakeman_American_Grill-Victor_Idaho.html)
13 / 50
Illinois, Champaign - Farren's Pub & Eatery (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35790-d544869-Reviews-Farren_s_Pub_Eatery-Champaign_Champaign_Urbana_Illinois.html)
14 / 50
Indiana, Valparaiso - Burger Haus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g37594-d3677131-Reviews-Burger_Haus-Valparaiso_Indiana.html)
15 / 50
Iowa, Iowa City - Shorts Burger & Shine (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g38020-d2186427-Reviews-Shorts_Burger_Shine-Iowa_City_Iowa.html)
16 / 50
Kansas, Shawnee - Big Bam's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39061-d3771499-Reviews-Big_Bam_s_Burgers-Shawnee_Kansas.html)
17 / 50
Kentucky, Newport - Mad Mike's Burgers and Fries (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39707-d3812643-Reviews-Mad_Mike_s_Burgers_and_Fries-Newport_Kentucky.html)
18 / 50
Louisiana, Baton Rouge - Burgersmith (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40024-d2420307-Reviews-Burgersmith-Baton_Rouge_Louisiana.html)
19 / 50
Maine, York - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40989-d413150-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-York_Maine.html)
20 / 50
Maryland, Baltimore - Kooper's Tavern (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60811-d1494357-Reviews-Kooper_s_Tavern-Baltimore_Maryland.html)
21 / 50
Massachusetts, Plymouth - KKatie's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g41773-d2229922-Reviews-KKatie_s_Burger_Bar-Plymouth_Massachusetts.html)
22 / 50
Michigan, Traverse City - Slabtown Cafe and Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g42758-d1986674-Reviews-Slabtown_Cafe_and_Burgers-Traverse_City_Grand_Traverse_County_Michigan.html)
23 / 50
Minnesota, Miesville - King's Bar and Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g4274741-d2261530-Reviews-King_s_Bar_and_Grill-Miesville_Minnesota.html)
24 / 50
Mississippi, Hattiesburg - Ed's Burger Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g43810-d9758257-Reviews-Ed_s_Burger_Joint-Hattiesburg_Mississippi.html)
25 / 50
Missouri, Saint Louis - Stacked STL (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g44881-d5810569-Reviews-Stacked_STL-Saint_Louis_Missouri.html)
26 / 50
Montana, Billings - The Burger Dive (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45086-d2416385-Reviews-The_Burger_Dive-Billings_Montana.html)
27 / 50
Nebraska, Lincoln - Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45667-d3598665-Reviews-Honest_Abe_s_Burgers_Freedom-Lincoln_Nebraska.html)
28 / 50
Nevada, Las Vegas - Holsteins Shakes and Buns (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45963-d1994486-Reviews-Holsteins_Shakes_and_Buns-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html)
29 / 50
New Hampshire, Rochester - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g46213-d860417-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-Rochester_New_Hampshire.html)
30 / 50
New Jersey, Atlantic City - Gallagher's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g29750-d3504525-Reviews-Gallagher_s_Burger_Bar-Atlantic_City_New_Jersey.html)
31 / 50
New Mexico, Ruidoso - Hall of Flame Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g47185-d2556216-Reviews-Hall_of_Flame_Burgers-Ruidoso_New_Mexico.html)
32 / 50
New York, New York City - Black Iron Burger (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60763-d8153582-Reviews-Black_Iron_Burger-New_York_City_New_York.html)
33 / 50
North Carolina, Chapel Hill - Al's Burger Shack (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49021-d4963426-Reviews-Al_s_burger_shack-Chapel_Hill_North_Carolina.html)
34 / 50
North Dakota, Fargo - Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49785-d3225308-Reviews-Sickies_Garage_Burgers_Brews-Fargo_North_Dakota.html)
35 / 50
Ohio, Columbus - Flip Side (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g50226-d3243706-Reviews-Flip_Side-Columbus_Ohio.html)
36 / 50
Oklahoma, Oklahoma City - Nic's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51560-d400354-Reviews-Nic_s_Grill-Oklahoma_City_Oklahoma.html)
37 / 50
Oregon, North Bend - Yeong's Place (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51993-d3344441-Reviews-Yeong_s_Place-North_Bend_Oregon.html)
38 / 50
Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Burgatory (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g53449-d8732474-Reviews-Burgatory-Pittsburgh_Pennsylvania.html)
39 / 50
Rhode Island, Newport - Mission (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60978-d5890162-Reviews-Mission-Newport_Rhode_Island.html)
40 / 50
South Carolina, Myrtle Beach - River City Cafe (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g54359-d572485-Reviews-River_City_Cafe-Myrtle_Beach_South_Carolina.html)
41 / 50
South Dakota, Custer - Black Hills Burger and Bun Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60865-d3396222-Reviews-Black_Hills_Burger_and_Bun_Co-Custer_South_Dakota.html)
42 / 50
Tennessee, Nashville - Burger Republic (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55229-d3567454-Reviews-Burger_Republic-Nashville_Davidson_County_Tennessee.html)
43 / 50
Texas, Granbury - Grumps Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55921-d2077039-Reviews-Grumps_Burgers-Granbury_Texas.html)
44 / 50
Utah, Morgan - Taggarts (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57073-d538274-Reviews-Taggarts-Morgan_Utah.html)
45 / 50
Vermont, Shelburne - Archie's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57394-d2227406-Reviews-Archie_s_Grill-Shelburne_Vermont.html)
46 / 50
Virginia, Purcellville - Market Burger Fries & Shakes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58095-d4093606-Reviews-Market_Burger_Fries_Shakes-Purcellville_Loudoun_County_Virginia.html)
47 / 50
Washington, Packwood - Cliff Droppers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58668-d2232555-Reviews-Cliff_Droppers-Packwood_Washington.html)
48 / 50
West Virginia, Morgantown - Tailpipes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g59335-d3295976-Reviews-Tailpipes-Morgantown_West_Virginia.html)
49 / 50
Wisconsin, Weston - Brews Brothers Pub (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g783985-d4106969-Reviews-Brews_Brothers_Pub-Weston_Wisconsin.html)
50 / 50
Wyoming, Jackson - MacPhail's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60491-d2302684-Reviews-MacPhail_s_Burgers-Jackson_Jackson_Hole_Wyoming.html)
636700337104712187-Colorado.jpg
Colorado, Steamboat Springs - Back Door Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33657-d6705948-Reviews-Back_Door_Grill-Steamboat_Springs_Colorado.html)
TripAdvisor

Why grill out when you've got access to the best in the state? TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews.

The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4 out of 5 bubbles, 100 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018.

So no matter where you live in the U.S., you'll have a delicious burger nearby. 

Looking for something to do after that burger? TripAdvisor has also named its top-rated theme parks:

TripAdvisor names top amusement parks in Traveler's Choice awards
01 / 20
10. Disney California Adventure Park – Anaheim, California: Travelers can experience the thrill of an old wooden rollercoaster but with moderns technology on “California Screamin” or enjoy a live character performance at Disney’s newest theme park.
02 / 20
One TripAdvisor traveler noted, “Disney California Adventure is a truly magical place. The highlight was the Paint the Night Parade, wow what a fantastic experience! The costumes, lights, music and dancing were just magical. To top it all off we watched the fireworks from the neighboring park!” Travelers can purchase a Disneyland 1-Day Admission with Round-trip Transport from Los Angeles on TripAdvisor from $197. (One-day admission: Adult – $117, Child (3-9) – $110)
03 / 20
9. Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Orlando, Florida: This park offers a behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood-style action where travelers can bump into Storm Troopers, watch live shows, ride thrilling attractions like the Aerosmith Rock N Rollercoaster, and experience Toy Story Mania, Beauty and the Beast, and more.
04 / 20
TripAdvisor
05 / 20
8. Disneyland Park – Anaheim, California: Built in 1955, “The Happiest Place on Earth” remains a family favorite with enchanting characters from pirates to fairytale princesses, in the sea to the stars.
06 / 20
One TripAdvisor reviewer advised, “Disneyland is a great place for young and old, whether you like to ride the attractions, get photos with Disney Characters or Star Wars, or you watch the parades, shows and fireworks.” Travelers can purchase a Disneyland 1-Day Admission with Round-trip Transport from Los Angeles on TripAdvisor from $197.
07 / 20
7. SeaWorld Orlando – Orlando, Florida: SeaWorld features Orlando’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster (Mako), among many exciting rides and adventures featuring a host of marine life such as dolphins, penguins, turtles and more.
08 / 20
A TripAdvisor reviewer noted “What a great day out here! So much to do and see here. Que times are brilliant hardly ever had to wait. The food here was really lovely and the air con room was lovely really nice touch. Can’t wait to come back - the rides are awesome.” Travelers can purchase a ticket on TripAdvisor from $88.
09 / 20
6. The Island in Pigeon Forge – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee: This 23-acre entertainment destination offers affordable family fun day and night as the home to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant, the Margaritaville Island Hotel and Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.
10 / 20
“A hidden gem. There is something for everyone here to enjoy, no matter what your age or interest. The Island is easy to walk around and there is a wonderful Ferris wheel to ride,” said a TripAdvisor reviewer.
11 / 20
5. Disney's Animal Kingdom – Orlando, Florida The largest of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort – and the biggest animal-themed park in the world – Disney's Animal Kingdom reflects Walt Disney’s dedication to nature and conservation from safaris to roller coasters to Broadway-quality performances.
12 / 20
TripAdvisor
13 / 20
4. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida: Home of Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, this park is full of entertainment and nightlife alike along the CityWalk, where travelers can explore rides like The Simpsons and Jimmy Fallon Race through New York.
14 / 20
“This is one of the best parks ever with so much excitement and stuff to do for everyone! If you love thrill rides or shows you’ll never be disappointed and great food too,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. Travelers can purchase Universal Orlando Tickets in advance on TripAdvisor from $180 for admission to three Universal parks for seven consecutive days.
15 / 20
3. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California: Travelers can tour the legendary Universal Studios backlot and jump on heart-pounding rides inside some of the world’s biggest movies such as King Kong and Fast and the Furious.
16 / 20
A TripAdvisor reviewer noted, “I wasn’t expecting Universal to be so good, the detail in everything was breath taking, the live shows like waterworks are fantastic and appeal to all ages, the rides like Harry Potter are superb!” Visitors who buy Skip the Line: Express Ticket at Universal Studios Hollywood from $179 on TripAdvisor will receive priority access and will not have to wait more than 15 minutes for any ride, show or attraction.
17 / 20
2. Magic Kingdom – Orlando, Florida: Magic Kingdom captures the enchantment of fairy tales with exciting entertainment, classic attractions such as Space Mountain and beloved Disney Characters to meet and greet visitors.
18 / 20
TripAdvisor
19 / 20
1. Universal's Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida: Travelers’ favorite amusement park for 2018 features exciting rides and attractions on spectacularly themed islands from Jurassic Park to Harry Potter.
20 / 20
According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “I remember visiting Islands of Adventure when it first came out. It was amazing, loud, and fun fun fun! It isn’t any different visiting as a parent. There are plenty of rides, lots of good food, and many other things to enjoy.” Travelers can buy Universal Orlando Tickets on TripAdvisor from $180 for admission to three Universal parks for seven consecutive days.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com