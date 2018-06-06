Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban host the 72nd Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Here's who won at the 72nd Tony Awards Sunday night. Winners in bold.

Musical

WINNER: The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Play

The Children (Author: Lucy Kirkwood)

Farinelli and The King (Author: Claire van Kampen)

WINNER: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Author: Jack Thorne)

Junk (Author: Ayad Akhtar)

Latin History for Morons (Author: John Leguizamo)

Revival of a musical

My Fair Lady

WINNER: Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Revival of a play

WINNER: Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Actress in a leading role in a musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

WINNER: Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Actor in a leading role in a musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Actress in a leading role in a play

WINNER: Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Andrew Garfield accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for Angels in America.

Actor in a leading role in a play

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lindsay Mendez accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel."

Actress in a featured role in a musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

WINNER: Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Actor in a featured role in a musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

WINNER: Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women."

Actress in a featured role in a play (supporting)

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Actor in a featured role in a play (supporting)

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

WINNER: Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Book of a musical (for story and narrative structure)

WINNER: The Band's Visit: Itamar Moses

Frozen: Jennifer Lee

Mean Girls: Tina Fey

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical: Kyle Jarrow

Direction of a play

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

WINNER: John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Direction of a musical

Michael Arden, Once On This Island

WINNER: David Cromer, The Band's Visit

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Lighting design of a play

WINNER: Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King

Ben Stanton, Junk

Nathan Lane accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Angels in America."

Lighting design of a musical

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

WINNER: Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit

Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

WINNER: Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Orchestrations

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

AnnMarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

WINNER: Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Sound design of a play

Adam Cork, Travesties

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America

WINNER: Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Tom Gibbons, 1984

Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Sound design of a musical

WINNER: Kai Harada, The Band's Visit

Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island

Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

WINNER: Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Scenic design of a musical

Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

Scott Pask, The Band's Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

WINNER: David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" wins for scenic design in a play at the 72nd Tony Awards.

Costume design of a musical

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

WINNER: Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Costume design of a play

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

WINNER: Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Original Score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

Angels in America

Adrian Sutton

WINNER: The Band's Visit

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Frozen

Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Mean Girls

Music: Jeff Richmond

Lyrics: Nell Benjamin

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C

Special Tony Awards for lifetime achievement in the theatre

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber



Special Tony Awards

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen

Regional theatre Tony Award

La MaMa E.T.C., New York City

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Nick Scandalios

Tony honors for excellence in the theatre

Sara Krulwich

Bessie Nelson

Ernest Winzer Cleaners

