29. New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua • Premature death rate: 310.3 per 100,000 • Adult obesity rate: 28.1% • Rate of uninsured people under 65: 8.1% • Median household income: $76,254 The Manchester-Nashua area of New Hampshire is the only part of the state to qualify as a metropolitan area, so it had no competition for the designation of the healthiest city in New Hampshire. However, it is still one of the healthier metro areas in the U.S. The premature mortality rate of 310 premature deaths per 100,000 residents is well below the national average of 363 per 100,000. The median household income of $76,254 makes Manchester-Nashua one of the most affluent metro areas in the country, with often makes staying healthy significantly easier. For example, wealthier people are more likely to b able to afford health insurance. Just 8.1% of residents under 65 are uninsured, compared to the national rate of 11.0%. The area also has an above average number of primary care physicians, dentists, and mental health providers per capita when compared to overall U.S. rates.

If you want to retire among the healthiest individuals, consider heading to New Hampshire.

That's because the Granite State is home to the healthiest residents in the 65-and-over cohort, according to SeniorLiving.com's analysis of Healthy Aging data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal agency's most recent round of data is from 2016.

About 83 percent of New Hampshire seniors reported to the CDC that their health was either "good," "very good" or excellent.

The government collected this data as part of its Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, an annual round of phone interviews with more than 400,000 adults across the country.

See below for more information on the states with the healthiest residents over 65.

Beyond health, New Hampshire clocked in at No. 4 among the best places to retire, according to data from personal finance site Bankrate.com.

The state had a low crime rate, high marks for cultural vitality — including fun things to do — and top ratings for health care quality, according to Bankrate.com's analysis.

Other states that are home to healthy older Americans include Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota and Utah, according to SeniorLiving's analysis of the CDC data.

On the opposite end, Mississippi had the fewest number of older residents reporting they were healthy.

Approximately 64 percent of those 65 and over in the Magnolia State said their health was either "good," "very good" or excellent.

