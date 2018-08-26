The cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
The USA’s cheapest Michelin-starred meal can be found at Al's Place in San Francisco for $18.
Atelier Amaro in Warsaw is one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. A set lunch costs $38.80. This is the sturgeon salad.
Field in Prague serves one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world.
Field in Prague serves one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world. The most expensive main dish is $27.80.
Field in Prague serves one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world. The most expensive main dish is $27.80. This is sturgeon with smoked tea.
Field in Prague serves one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world. The most expensive main dish is $27.80. This is suckling pig with blood sausage and beets.
Galt in Olso servies one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals with a set menu at $103.90.
Greenhouse in Dublin is one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world. A set lunch menu is $40.10.
Gron in Helsinki is one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. It has a set menu of $59.60.
Gron in Helsinki is one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. It has a set menu of $59.60. This is a mushroom dish.
Gron in Helsinki is one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. It has a set menu of $59.60. This is a pumpkin dish.
Jay Fai in Bangkok is one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world. The most expensive main dish is $12.
Mesa in Zurich is one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals. A set lunch menu is $52.30.
Pelegrini in Sibrenik, Croatia, is one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants. A set lunch menu is $67.90.
Copenhagen has one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals. A set lunch menu is $60.80.
Søllerød Kro in Copenhagen has one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals. A set lunch menu is $60.80.
Tuju in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has two Michelin stars. It also offers one of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals with a set lunch priced at $22.40.
The cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant in the world is Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, a street food stall in Singapore. The most expensive main dish there costs $2.20.
Do you have to be wealthy to enjoy a Michelin-starred meal?

Not so, says Traveloka. The travel booking platform combed through the official Michelin website for each country that the Michelin guide rates restaurants in. They found out where diners can get the cheapest and best meals.

“The Michelin Guide catalogues the best restaurants in the world, but with some tasting menus costing upwards of $500, these restaurants are largely inaccessible and off limits to many travelers,” says Christian Suwarna, senior vice president of business development at Traveloka. “Hidden away among these eye-wateringly expensive menus are some surprisingly affordable options, offering top-quality meals at prices even the most budget-conscious traveler could swallow.”

Michelin-starred hotel restaurants in Europe

All the restaurants have at least one Michelin star. Traveloka looked at the prices quoted by Michelin either for set lunch and dinner menus or the most expensive a la carte main meal.

Michelin, the French tire company, has been publishing its guides since 1926. Restaurants can get up to three stars. 

Since 1955, Michelin has also honored restaurants that offer exceptional food at moderate prices with the Bib Gourmand designation. The guide sets price maximums according to local currency. Traveloka did not look at that list. 

The prices are accurate as of June, and exchange rates current as of this month.

D.C.'s first Michelin stars announced

Here’s what Traveloka found:

  • Eight of the 10 most affordable Michelin-starred meals can be found in restaurants in East and Southeast Asia. Some cost less than $3.
  • Europe’s most budget-friendly Michelin-starred meal is the set lunch menu at L'Antic Moli in Spain. It is located between Barcelona and Valencia and costs $16.90.
  • The USA’s cheapest Michelin-starred meal can be found at Al's Place in San Francisco for $18.
  • The cheapest meal on the list costs $2.20. It comes from Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, a street food stall in Singapore.
  • A single sitting at the world’s most expensive restaurant, Sublimotion in Ibiza ($1,761) costs as much as eating at all 50 of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals ($1,759).
  • The vast majority of restaurants featured have received one Michelin star. But Tuju, a two-star Sao Paulo restaurant, also made the list. A set lunch menu there costs $21.80.

Take a look at some of the restaurants above, and see the complete list here

