The Voice Season 15
THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 1501 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Trae Patton/NBC

Matt Johnson's journey on "The Voice" is over. 

Johnson has auditioned for every one of the 15 seasons since the show premiered in 2011. He was the last person to make it through this season's blind auditions. 

On Monday night's battle round, he and team member Franc West sang Alex Clare's "Too Close," and made things difficult for judge Jennifer Hudson

When they were finished, Kelly Clarkson said, "Matt, come on, I love you; even how you ended that song, you said, 'You're welcome.'" 

But when it came to decision time, Hudson said, "Both of you bring something different to the table. But the show is called 'The Voice,' so it'll have to be about the voice. So I’m going to have to go with Franc."

More: Watch a sneak peek of 'The Voice' blind audition that wowed coaches

More: 'The Voice' contestant finally makes the show after auditioning since Season 1

For other competitors, it's not quite over yet. 

In the "Battle of the Beards," Dave Fenley beat out Keith Paluso. But before Paluso could even get out thanks to his former coach, Blake Shelton, he was picked up by Adam Levine, making up for being blocked by Shelton in the blind auditions. 

When Abby Cates and Delaney Silvernell faced off over Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do," Clarkson gave the nod to 17-year-old Cates. Levine was all over the steal button as soon as he had the chance, so Silvernell moves on as well. 

The final matchup of the night was Zaxai versus Tyshawn Colquitt. Hudson blocked Clarkson to get Zaxai onto her team in the blind auditions, so when she cut him Monday, no one was surprised Clarkson hit her steal button. 

The last of the battles are on "The Voice" Tuesday at 8 EDT/PDT on NBC.

More: Jennifer Hudson kicks a block at Kelly Clarkson to snag Zaxai on 'The Voice'

Photos: 'The Voice' Season 14 finale
01 / 23
We have a winner! Massachusetts teen Brynn Cartelli became the youngest-ever winner of "The Voice" Tuesday night, giving first-time coach Kelly Clarkson her first team win in the process. Click forward to see more scenes from the Season 14 finale.
02 / 23
The four finalists wait to see who the "Voice" voters crowned champion. (From left: Kyla Jade, Spensha Baker, Brynn Cartelli and Britton Buchanan)
03 / 23
Baker, an aspiring country singer, and gospel standout Jade were eliminated first, leaving teenagers, the pop-oriented Brynn Cartelli and bluesy rocker Britton Buchanan to battle for the Season 14 title.
04 / 23
Coach Blake Shelton, who has won the team title a record six times, went home empty-handed. Both the finalists came from the female-led teams: Brynn Cartelli (Kelly Clarkson) and Britton Buchanan (Alicia Keys).
05 / 23
Before being crowned champ, Cartelli performed a duet with Julia Michaels, who wrote her original song "Walk My Way" from Monday night's competition show.
06 / 23
Cartelli's original song "Walk My Way" was the most upbeat of the four on offer during Monday's competition show. She also covered Adele's "Skyfall."
07 / 23
Cartelli also teamed up with coach Kelly Clarkson for a cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over."
08 / 23
Finalist Britton Buchanan, who hails from Sanford, N.C., joined another Tarheel State export, Ryan Adams, for "To Be Without You."
09 / 23
Britton Buchanan, seen here reprising his cover of The Rascals' "Good Lovin' " on Monday, composed his own original song, "Where You Come From."
10 / 23
Buchanan also performed Avicii's "Wake Me Up" with coach Alicia Keys during Monday's competition episode.
11 / 23
Buchanan, second left, was also joined by four of this season's contestants for Tuesday's opening number, a cover of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight." (From left: Jackie Foster, Buchanan, Christiana Danielle, Wilkes and Mia Boostrom)
12 / 23
Finalist Spensha Baker, whom coach Blake Shelton says would add needed diversity to country music, joined Kane Brown on his hit "What Ifs."
13 / 23
As the coach of two finalists, Shelton performed two duets Monday night. For his pairing with Spensha Baker, he backed her up on Tanya Tucker and Delbert McClinton's "Tell Me About It."
14 / 23
On Monday night, Baker covered Kacey Musgraves' "Merry Go 'Round" and performed the original song "Old Soul."
15 / 23
Jennifer Hudson, the "American Idol" alumna and past and future "Voice" coach, encouraged finalist Kyla Jade to audition for "The Voice." So it was fitting that she joined her protégée during the finale to perform Queen Latifah's "I Know Where I've Been."
16 / 23
Kyla Jade's competition performances included the original song "The Last Tear" and a cover of The Beatles' "I Get By With a Little Help From My Friends."
17 / 23
Jade, whom coach Blake Shelton praised as the show's "best hugger," gives his contestant a squeeze after Monday's duet of "Only Love" by Wynonna Judd.
18 / 23
Jade also teamed up with ousted contestants Sharane Calister, center, and Rayshun Lamarr for a medley of Seal's "Killer" and The Temptations "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."
19 / 23
Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski returned to perform her new single "Come This Far."
20 / 23
Guest performer Halsey was far from "Alone" on the stage, where she was joined by rapper Big Sean for their hit duet.
21 / 23
Country star Jason Aldean took the stage to perform "Drowns the Whiskey."
22 / 23
Florence + The Machine performed "Hunger."
23 / 23
Guest performer Dua Lipa cleaned up the lyrics to "IDGAF" for the "Voice" audience.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com