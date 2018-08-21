I once asked my mother-in-law when a woman should stop coloring her hair.

“Never,” she answered. Elaine Lee’s mother-in-law believed the same, and clung to her hair coloring routine until, at age 75, she could no longer stand at the sink to perform the process, says Lee, 55, of Ferguson, Mo.

By contrast, Lee, who grayed in her early 20s, has never dyed her hair, which now gleams silver. Though she initially felt too young to go gray and female relatives urged her to camouflage her streaks, Lee’s father told her, “This is who you are,” and she listened.

“Once I got comfortable with it, it was a more positive thing because I stood out in a crowd,” says Lee, who is African-American. “My skin tone is very dark, and my hair is very white. I’m a lasting impression.”

Melissa Malebranche shows off her majority-gray tresses in a photo from "Silver Hair: Say Goodbye to the Dye and Let Your Natural Light Shine: A Handbook" by Lorraine Massey.

Jeremy Saladyga

Whether pressure comes from friends, family or a youth-oriented culture, nearly every woman will eventually wrestle with the question: Do I go gray or wash it away? Some women may color their gray to please a partner or because they don’t want to appear older than their colleagues or peers, but the dilemma isn’t always about simply maintaining a youthful look, says Amelia María de la Luz Montes, a writer and associate professor of ethnic studies, English and creative writing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Race and culture can influence the decision to dye, says Montes, who identifies as Chicana. For example, dark hair can be an important part of Latina identity, a type of cultural marker, says Montes, 60. She once wrote about a colleague, also Chicana, who stopped dyeing her hair but quickly returned to coloring it when people mistook her for Caucasian.

“I consider coloring my hair as part of my activism,” says Montes, whose nickname is “Roja” or red, a nod to her long, thick auburn hair. “It’s a political act because I wish to be seen as Latina. Not that all Latinas, or Chicanas or Mexican-Americans, have my hair coloring. But my family members in Mexico have my hair color.”

Nikki Walton, a psychotherapist and blogger, uses henna to cover her gray, but advises women to let their silver hair shine if they choose.

Eugene Walton

African-American women may disguise their gray for an entirely different reason, says Nikki Walton, Lee’s daughter, who is also a psychotherapist, author and founder of the popular “life and hair therapy” blog CurlyNikki.

“Women write to me and say ‘I can’t be both natural and gray,’” says Walton, 35, who uses henna to keep gray at bay. “‘I can’t have this kinky texture that the world deems unattractive and this gray, silver color that the world deems unattractive.’ They say ‘What am I supposed to do?’”

Be brave and hang in there while your true color and texture emerge, Walton advises. “It’s tough, and it takes time, and you feel naked and ugly for a while ... and then one day it’s the new normal and you feel more comfortable and more powerful than you’ve ever felt before.”

Victoria Marie created a documentary titled "Gray is the New Blonde," which explores views and attitudes toward women with gray hair.

David C. Nelson

Victoria Marie, 57, of Los Angeles, says that nothing in her Greek, British, Scottish and Irish background swayed her to embrace her natural salt-and-pepper strands over bottle brunette.

However, she clearly remembers that when she last colored her hair in 2012, it made her feel like she was wearing a mask.

Marie’s personal hair journey led her to produce and direct her first documentary, Gray Is the New Blonde, which will explore views and attitudes toward women with gray hair. Through her research, Marie has found that when it comes to coloring hair, women of all backgrounds share one thing in common:

“The single biggest reason a woman embraces her gorgeous grays,” says Marie, “is because she is tired of dyeing every two to four weeks. She wants to live her life.”

USA TODAY Best Years magazine

Studio Gannett

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com