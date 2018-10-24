The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a new, single-dose flu medication to treat people 12 and older who have had the flu for no more than 48 hours.

The drug, baloxavir, will be sold by Genentech under the brand name Xofluza. It's the only single-dose oral medicine approved to treat the flu, and has been shown to significantly reduce the duration of symptoms.

The announcement comes at the outset of the 2018-19 flu season, after the deadliest season in four decades. More than 80,000 people died from the flu in the United States in 2017-18 and 900,000 were hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Xofluza is the first new flu medicine with a novel proposed mechanism of action approved in nearly 20 years, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said.

"With thousands of people getting the flu every year, and many people becoming seriously ill, having safe and effective treatment alternatives is critical," said Gottlieb, a physician.

If patients see their doctors within 48 hours of symptom onset, Genentech says, one dose of Xofluza can significantly reduce the duration of flu symptoms.

"We’re excited to offer a convenient treatment option that reduces flu symptoms by more than a day with a single oral dose,” said Dr. Sandra Horning, Genentech's chief medical officer and head of global product development.

