For Delmonte Johnson, the violence he wanted to eradicate from the city of Chicago ultimately took his life.

Johnson, 19, was shot in the chest and stomach before being taken to the hospital, where he later died Wednesday, TV station WLS reported. The teen worked with youth advocacy group GoodKids MadCity, which was formed after the February mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Johnson's brother Devirgo Johnson said the shooting occurred as Delmonte was playing basketball after dropping another sibling off at practice, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

"I laid next to my brother when he was dying in my hands," Devirgo said, according to the paper. "I knew he was leaving me. But he’s still with me."

Chicago police had two people of interest in custody Thursday, the Sun Times reported.

We wake up this morning with heavy hearts and horrible news, #GoodKidsMadCity member #DelmonteJohnson was killed last night, he just turned 19.

Our condolences go out to his family and we will continue our fight to end #GunViolence in Chicago! https://t.co/Nc3zzhaYzZ pic.twitter.com/NOWVAnr5oW — GoodKidsMadCity (@GKMC18) September 6, 2018

At a vigil, Johnson's mother Onique Walker spoke about her son's activist work and passion for sports. She said he was about to begin a Christian youth fundraiser.

"I'm going to miss my baby," she said. "Anything you asked Delmonte to do, Delmonte was there."

#DelmonteJohnson Mother spoke tonight at his vigil and talked about all the community work that he does and his passion to give back to the community along with his dedication to #GoodKidsMadCity

We miss you Bro #Rip pic.twitter.com/nOgTrlikFa — GoodKidsMadCity (@GKMC18) September 7, 2018

GoodKids MadCity co-founder Carlil Pittman told the Sun Times he knew Johnson through their church and that Johnson later joined the anti-gun violence group.

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland shooting and anti-gun violence activist, tweeted his sympathy for Johnson's family, amplifying news of his death.

"My heart goes out to Delmonte and his family," Hogg tweeted. "Together we will end this."

Delmonte Johnson was a 19-year-old who worked with @GKMC18 as an activist to end gun violence in Chicago,



last night he was shot to death.



This has to end my heart goes out to Delmonte and his family together we will end this. #RememberDelmonteJohnson https://t.co/9JVU4CjVvc — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 6, 2018

