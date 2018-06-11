After more than a decade of strict political neutrality, Taylor Swift has been making up for lost time by openly discussing politics recently, and she isn't slowing down on Election Day.

In a series of Instagram Story videos posted Tuesday, the "Reputation" songstress said people shouldn't underestimate young voters and urged her followers to get out and vote.

"I'm seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters and this new generation who now have the right to vote just in the last couple of years, but these are people who grew up post 9/11, they grew up with school shooting drills at their schools,” she said. “These are people who want to vote.”

She continued, “It’s not enough to just want change. It’s not enough to just want to vote. You have go and make change by voting and today is your opportunity to do that. I promise you it feels so wonderful to exercise that right that you have.”

Swift also encouraged fans to share on social media when they've voted.

"Tag me in your photo, hashtag #justvoted and I'll be looking for you," she said. "Happy voting, you guys."

This isn't the first time Swift has used her platform to urge her fans to vote. In October, she taught her followers how to register for early voting, and earlier that month she backed Democrat Phil Bredesen in the Tennessee Senate race.

And her posts have made an impact – according to Vote.org, her political statements inspired a more than 65,000-person surge in voter registration.

Taylor Swift: through the years
01 / 19
It's no surprise that Taylor Swift is the youngest female artist to take home album-of-the-year honors twice. When our girl's not posting videos of her cats on Instagram or going on fun-filled vacays with her long list of celebrity friends, Taylor Swift is casually living out her dream as a global superstar. USA TODAY's Ellen Back takes a look at the 26-year-old artist who has undoubtedly made a name for herself in country and pop music throughout the years.
02 / 19
November 2006: Topping charts since the release of her first single, 'Tim McGraw,' Swift stayed on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 list for straight 20 weeks, landing at No. 6 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Looking flawless in a tight, black dress, she showed off her long, luscious curls at the CMA Awards in Nashville.
03 / 19
November 2007: Here's one of the many T-Swift award-winning reactions we all know and love.
04 / 19
February 2008: Swift, then 18, made her very first Grammy appearance as a best-new-artist nominee. (She lost to Amy Winehouse.)
05 / 19
September 2009: Yikes! Who can forget that awkward moment when Kanye West stole the spotlight and interrupted Swift's acceptance speech during the MTV Video Music Awards? Despite Kanye's preference for Beyoncé, fans still celebrated her winning best female video for 'You Belong With Me.'
06 / 19
January 2010: A shocked Swift reacts to winning her first album-of-the-year Grammy for 'Fearless.'
07 / 19
November 2010: Swift rocked sleek bangs and the American Music Awards stage, where she performed 'Back to December.'
08 / 19
October 2011: Swift released her third album, 'Speak Now,' which debuted at No. 1 on the 'Billboard' album chart and sold a million copies in its first week. She also embarked on her second world tour.
09 / 19
December 2012: Swift had fans seeing 'Red' as her hit single 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,' sold a million copies in its first week. She also notched her third consecutive No. 1 debut on the 'Billboard' Hot 200 album chart. Here, she jams out on stage, she performed during KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.
10 / 19
November 2013: She may not be an official supermodel, but she did rock the runway during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. Swift earned her VS halo performing her hit single, 'I Knew You Were Trouble' and 'My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark' with Fallout Boy.
11 / 19
October 2014: This was a great year for our girl T-Swift! Not only was she named 'Billboard's 'Woman of the Year,' but she shook things up releasing her first official pop album, '1989.' She electrified the crowd singing 'Shake it Off' at iHeartRadio in New York.
12 / 19
May 2015: Swift and boyfriend Calvin Harris were all smiles during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
13 / 19
February 2016: Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Emma Stone are only a short list of celebs T-Swift calls her besties. Gomez came along as her red carpet date to the 58th annual Grammys, where she won her second album-of-the-year award for '1989', six years after her first win for 'Fearless.'
14 / 19
February 2016: Picking up the album-of-the-year Grammy — her third trophy of the night — Swift dedicated her win to "the young women out there" and advised them not to let people "undercut you or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame." It was interpreted as a rebuke of Kanye West's claim that he made her famous by interrupting her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Awards.
15 / 19
July 2016: Swift had a short-lived romance with Tom Hiddleston. Here, the two arrive in Australia.
16 / 19
October 2016: Since the 2016 Grammys, Taylor Swift has only made a few appearances. Here, she performs after the Formula One qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
17 / 19
September 2016: Swift, who's friends with several supermodels, attends the #TOMMYNOW fashion show in New York City, in some eye-popping boots.
18 / 19
November 2016: The singer presents an award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
19 / 19
February 2017: The only big show Taylor Swift performed this year was the Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston. The show aired on DirecTV.
