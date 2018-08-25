Five of Madrid’s best food markets
Mercado de la Paz is located in Madrid’s barrio Salamanca, which is a district northeast of the historical center of the city and known as one of the fancier, more affluent neighborhoods.
Frequented by locals for over 130 years, the municipal market was built in the late 19th century and has undergone multiple renovations since then. Now, it boasts around 70 active stalls.
Frutas Mari Carmen has been selling fresh fruits and vegetables since 1920.
Since 1945, Pescadería José Ramón has been the go-to stand for fresh seafood. The daily catch on offer may include carabinero gordo (juicy, red jumbo shrimp), langostino (a crustacean that’s something between a lobster and a prawn) and almeja fina (clams).
In the center of the market is La Boulette, one of Madrid’s best cheese shops. La Boulette sells all types of Spanish sheep, goat and cow’s milk cheeses, from manchego to arzua to garrotxa.
Most Madrileños know about Casa Dani, one of the few restaurants within Mercado de la Paz. Founded in 1991 by front-of-house husband Dani and chef wife Lola, the spot is revered for its menú del día, the weekday fixed-price lunch menu of traditional Spanish dishes that change daily according to what’s in season.
One dish that you can always find at Casa Dani is its famous tortilla de patatas (potato omelet). Locals post up at the bar with a slice and a drink – perhaps tinto de verano (red wine mixed with La Casera, a Spanish brand of soda).
Newer stalls within the market serve international cuisine, like the Mexican bites at Doce Chiles. Here, diners can order tacos, quesadillas, gorditas and more.
Empanadas and arepas are on the menu at La Despensa, a Venezuelan food stall from Antojos Araguaney, a brand that sells Latin American food products all over Europe.
Pineapples are always fresh at El Abuelo Pedro.
Platea, which calls itself “the largest gastro leisure space in Europe,” is 64,500 square feet. Located in barrio Salamanca, Platea inhabits the former Carlos III movie theater and opened in 2014.
An investment of 60 million euros turned the abandoned cinema into a four-story market that includes a food hall, multiple bars, a restaurant from a Michelin-starred chef, a live entertainment stage and a nightclub.
The entire windowless space feels like one giant nightclub at all times of day with leather banquettes, light strips along the walls and shiny silver tiles.
At the bar, guests can get vermouth on tap.
Each stall on the ground floor, which is named El Patio, offers different kinds of tapas.
Pintxoteka serves the Basque equivalent of tapas called pintxos. Bites include toasts topped with battered cod and garlic mayonnaise, smoked salmon and cream cheese and ham and apple.
DBellota offers premium Spanish cheese and jamón.
Oído Cocina translates to the frequently used kitchen phrase, “Yes, chef!” At this stall, diners can find croquetas (croquettes), patatas bravas (fried potatoes with sauce), tortilla and more.
Canalla Bistro is on the second floor, overlooking El Patio. The restaurant is by Michelin-starred, Valencian chef Ricard Camarena.
Gold Gourmet is Platea’s delicatessen and grocery store that sells artisan food products and fresh produce.
Mercado de San Ildefonso is a street food market with 20 vendors, three bars and two outdoor terraces with seating. It sits on the corner of a bustling shopping street called Calle de Fuencarral.
The market boasts cuisine from all around the world. On the street level, hungry guests can grab burgers at Alma Burger, Korean fried chicken at Akma and dumplings at Ildefonso San.
Bulgogi, bob cake, fried chicken and more at Korean stall Akma.
The second floor is filled with food stalls and high-top tables.
Chef David Delgado offers an update on Spanish classics at his DP Tapas stall. Dishes like albondigas (meatballs) and paella are some of the chef’s greatest hits.
Granja Malasaña is another stall from chef David Delgado. Here, dishes are focused on huevos (eggs). Of course, this includes tortillas, but also eggs scrambled with ingredients like jamón ibérico (Iberian ham) and fresh vegetables.
Jamón ibérico sits regally on the slicer at La Boutique del Ibérico.
Skewers of all varieties is the specialty at La Brochette.
Diners with a sweet tooth make a beeline for Panam, a creperie and café.
Bright colors and graffiti-like art adorn the outdoor terraces.
Mercado de San Miguel is undoubtedly the most well-known market in Madrid. Situated right next to Plaza Mayor in the historic center of the city, the market is frequented by tourists.
The iconic cast iron and glass structure was built in 1916 by Alfonso Dubé y Díez.
The market was reopened in 2009 as a gourmet food market.
La Flor de San Miguel is the only fruit and vegetable vendor in the market.
El Señor Martín, a seafood restaurant that celebrates the bounty of Spain’s waters, has a stand within Mercado de San Miguel that sells fresh fish and mollusks.
El Señor Martín also has a fried seafood cart in the market. Here, guests can get boquerones fritos (fried anchovies), patitas de calamar (squid tentacles) and more.
La Casa del Bacalao serves up Norwegian smoked salmon, Danish pickled herring, Santoña anchovies and Galician preserves. These delicacies are often made into tapas like toasts with fresh anchovies and peppers, pickled mussels and marinated herring with mustard.
Popular restaurant Arzábal from chefs Álvaro Castellanos and Iván Morales has a stand dedicated to croquetas, a breadcrumb-covered, fried snack that may be filled with meat, seafood, vegetables and more.
Oysters at Ostras Daniel Sorlut are shucked to order, right in front of your eyes. George Sorlut began oyster farming in a small fishing hut in 1930. Daniel, George’s son, continued the family business and today, Daniel’s granddaughter Laura is responsible for the company’s continued success.
MozHeart is the market’s Italian mozzarella bar. Here, Italian burrata, ricotta, fior di latte mozzarella and more are made using Spanish milk.
Mercado Antón Martin is a 65-stall municipal market adjacent to Plaza de Antón Martin in barrio Lavapiés. Like Mercado de la Paz and other municipal markets, Mercado Antón Martin is largely utilized by Madrid’s locals.
Within the market is one of Madrid’s best Japanese restaurants, Yokaloka. Japanese chef Yoka Kamada established the renowned sushi restaurant in the market in 2007. Here, diners devour maki, nigiri and more.
Charcutería Ismael is one of a handful of stands that sells charcuterie in Mercado Antón Martin. Ismael offers a wide assortment of Iberian pork products and specializes in lomo (loin) and jamón (ham).
La Quesería de Antón Martín is an artisanal cheesemonger that supplies market-goers with local cheeses and accoutrements.
Mercado Tragantúa is a globally inspired restaurant and takeaway counter that landed in the market in 2017. The team has been feeding Madrileños at its restaurant La Tragantúa since 2003.
La Huerta de Sanchez is one of six fruit and vegetable vendors within the market, so shoppers always have their pick of fresh produce.
There is always a ripe abundance of seasonal fruit.
Locals meet at La Trastienda de Espronceda for breakfast or tortilla throughout the day.
Pollería J. Ciudad is one of four poultry shops in the market. Here, shoppers come to buy chickens from Galicia, free range eggs and more.
Carnicería M. Lopez is one of eight butcher shops in the market. This stand sets itself apart with prices that can’t be beat for local meat from Spain.

Madrid, the capital of Spain and third-largest city in the European Union, is a world leader in culture, art, entertainment, media and more. People have inhabited what is now modern-day Madrid since prehistoric times, so it’s no surprise that the city has been doing the indoor market thing long before it was trendy.

Markets that were established in the late 19th and early 20th centuries like Mercado de la Paz and Mercado de San Miguel employ vendors who sell fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and seafood. Newer markets like Platea and Mercado de San Ildefonso operate like the food halls that have been popping up around the globe, serving inventive bites of international cuisine alongside events and entertainment.

While certain markets cater to visiting tourists who are interesting in sampling a wide array of dishes, municipal markets like Mercado Antón Martin and Mercado de la Paz are local haunts where Madrileños shop for fresh ingredients and meet for a drink. Either way, the energy of people gathering in one place to eat the city’s premier culinary offerings is unmatched.

Whether you’re looking to source the best jamón ibérico, freshly-caught shrimp and seasonal vegetables in a single trip, trying to taste four cuisines in a single meal or searching for the city’s top Japanese restaurant, Madrid has the market for you. Peruse the photos above for a closer look at five of Madrid’s best food markets.

