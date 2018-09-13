Hershey, Pa., the town founded on chocolate

Some towns in Pennsylvania were founded on coal. Others were founded on steel. But Hershey, 20 minutes east of the capital of Harrisburg, was founded on chocolate.



Fondness for the creamy confection runs deep here in the southeastern morsel of the Keystone State. You can feel it at the intersection of Chocolate and Cocoa avenues in a downtown that’s illuminated by streetlights shaped like Hershey’s Kisses. This is the home of the Hershey Bar, the Kit Kat Bar and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, America’s No. 1-selling candy brand.



Get a taste of Hershey year-round by riding the coattails of confectioner and philanthropist Milton S. Hershey, who founded and lived in Hershey. Residents will readily tell you that Hershey went from bankruptcy to brilliance and transformed chocolate from a luxury item to an everyday treat when he opened the Hershey Chocolate Company in 1894.



Visit the Hershey Company and browse Hershey’s Chocolate World, a factory store where you can buy ginormous candy bars, take a free factory tour and make your own candy bar.



Receive a thorough history lesson at the Hershey Story Museum. You’ll discover that Hershey founded a school for underprivileged children in 1909. Later, sample chocolate from around the world, or reserve a spot in the Chocolate Lab to melt, pour, flavor and devour your own bar.



Find more flavors at Hersheypark, a throwback theme park founded in 1906 by Hershey as a respite for his factory workers and their families.



Indulge in a dark chocolate body wrap at MeltSpa by Hershey, sip chocolate martinis at the Hershey Lodge or dine on cocoa-dusted scallops at the upscale Circular restaurant at The Hotel Hershey, a AAA Four Diamond property.



Browse these tastes and more in the slideshow tour above and sample what’s affectionately known as the “Sweetest Place on Earth.”

A chocolate shop in each state

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com