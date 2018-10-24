NEW CASTLE, N.Y. - A suspicious package was found near Bill and Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua home overnight, police said.

New Castle police said this morning that they helped federal authorities respond to the incident, which is under investigation. They referred questions to the FBI and the Secret Service, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident comes two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford home owned by billionaire philanthropist and liberal political activist George Soros.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com