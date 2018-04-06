A police sketch of the man suspected of killing Steven Pitt on May 31, 2018.

Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX — Arizona police say a man suspected of murdering a prominent forensic psychologist and two paralegals at their offices in Phoenix and neighboring Scottsdale is dead.

Scottsdale Police said officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect at an Extended Stay America hotel shortly before 7 a.m. MT on Monday.

Shots were fired as the SWAT team went into the suspect's room, but officers did not fire, Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis said, the Associated Press reported.

The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lewis said. Police used a robot to enter the room.

Lewis said police did not fire any shots and no one else was injured.

No additional information was immediately released.

The series of murders that began Thursday evening have rattled the legal community. Police still have not said how the shootings are connected.

First killed was Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who consulted on a number of high-profile cases including the Baseline Killer case and the JonBenét Ramsey murder investigation. He was gunned down outside his office.

Lewis said witnesses overheard a loud argument followed by gunshots at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The 59-year-old died at the scene. The shooter fled the area, leaving police with nothing but a sketch of a round-faced man with a dark-colored cap.

Less than 24 hours later, Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were shot in the downtown Scottsdale law offices of Burt, Feldman and Grenier about 2:15 p.m. Friday. Both women worked as paralegals.

Police said one of the women was shot in the head. She then ran out of the office and flagged down a party bus driver to call for help. She was later pronounced dead.

The second woman was found shot to death inside the office.

Police on Monday also confirmed that evidence linked a fourth murder to the series.

Psychologist and counselor Marshall Levine was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday inside a Scottsdale office building.

Hoster said an acquaintance discovered Levine's body shortly after midnight.

The lack of answers in the investigation left many legal and mental-health professionals with a sense of unease as they prepared for the workweek. Multiple lawyers said they had hired additional security or planned to avoid going into the office Monday.

Since police hadn't named a suspect, no one knew who else might be a target. Lawyers met in darkened cafes Sunday, scrambling to figure out which clients the lawyers at Burt, Feldman and Grenier had in common with Pitt.

Pitt's dangerous career

Stephanie Isherwood, who owns the building where Pitt's office was located, said in an interview Sunday that Pitt was aware of the dangers of his career.

His entire profession focused on the mental health of criminals, frequently delving into unstable territory, Isherwood said. But he didn't let his cases dominate his personal life. Instead, he divided his time between his work and his love for hiking, traveling and spending time with his family.

Isherwood still remembers the first time she met Pitt nearly 15 years ago: He had already made a name for himself as a prominent psychiatrist by consulting on a number of notorious cases, including the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School and the JonBenét Ramsey murder investigation.

Yet he casually welcomed a group of frenzied reporters into his office to discuss an ongoing case while clad in a crisp white dress shirt paired with a pair of hiking shorts and boots. A news conference wasn't going to get in the way of hiking Camelback Mountain.

Pitt's zeal for life made his death even more heartbreaking to Isherwood, she said.

"He was willing to dedicate himself to this, and he put aside the risk to do what he did," she said. "He was trying to triumph over evil and serve justice, and this is what happened."

After Pitt's death, the office turned over security footage and other items to law enforcement. Isherwood said she is positive the answer is hidden somewhere within those materials.

Contributing: Bree Burkitt, The Arizona Republic. Follow The Arizona Republic on Twitter: @azcentral

