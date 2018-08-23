Marine bivalve mollusks of the family Pectinidae.

If humans want to survive as a species, we may do well to do less. A new study found laziness may act as an effective survival tactic, even predicting a species' likelihood of extinction.

Researchers analyzed the amount of energy used by mollusks — think snails, scallops, mussels and slugs — and found that species that survived over millions of years possessed a "statistically significant difference" in their metabolic rates than those that went extinct.

“The lower the metabolic rate, the more likely the species you belong to will survive,” Bruce Lieberman, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Kansas and study co-author, said in a statement. “Instead of ‘survival of the fittest,’ maybe a better metaphor for the history of life is ‘survival of the laziest’ or at least ‘survival of the sluggish.’”

The findings could potentially help scientists predict future extinctions in the face of global climate change, the Kansas-based researchers suggested. The study was published Wednesday in Proceedings of The Royal Society B.

Researchers focused on mollusks due to the ample data available on such species, both living and extinct, from the Atlantic Ocean. Size and temperature data helped determine metabolic rates for the now-extinct mollusks.

More sluggish organisms likely needed less energy and food, Lieberman told The Guardian, enabling them to survive in times of scarcity. But metabolic rate seemed to matter more when a species lived in a smaller habitat, researchers found, and predicted less when a species spread across vast swaths of the ocean.

Researcher Luke Strotz, the study's lead author, acknowledged that metabolic rate "isn’t the be-all, end-all of extinction," according to a statement. It's a tool, one of many, to assess why extinction occurs, he said.

And, as Strotz told CNN, metabolic rates in the study refer to whole species, not individuals, meaning "you can't just decide to be lazy as an individual and expect to live longer."

Researchers now plan to determine how metabolic rates affect extinctions of other animals, including, potentially, those on land.

