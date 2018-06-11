WASHINGTON -- Three years after narrowly upholding lethal injection in executions, the Supreme Court appeared troubled Tuesday that it could cause "gruesome and brutal pain" for a Missouri prisoner with a rare medical condition.

Despite two lower court rulings upholding the state's plan to execute convicted murderer Russell Bucklew by lethal injection, a slim majority of justices seemed likely to send the case back for further review, including consideration of alternate methods.

Such a decision would expose a potential problem with the high court's 2008 and 2015 decisions upholding lethal injection. In the latter case from Oklahoma, the court's conservative justices ruled that the method must be shown to be riskier than a known alternative.

Bucklew, 50, has proposed the use of lethal gas, a method that has not been tested in any state, rather than those used in recent years: electrocution in Tennessee and firing squad in Utah. The state argues its one-drug lethal injection is safer.

"Are you saying even if the method creates gruesome and brutal pain, you can still do it because there's no alternative?" new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who may hold the deciding vote, asked State Solicitor D. John Sauer. "Is there any limit on that?"

Bucklew was convicted of murder, rape and kidnapping in 1996 and has not challenged his conviction or death sentence. Instead, he claims that a rare and incurable condition that causes blood-filled tumors in his throat, neck and face creates the risk of extreme pain and suffocation.

Missouri convicted murderer Russell Bucklew is fighting for the right to be executed by lethal gas, rather than lethal injection.

The high court blocked his execution once before, in 2014, following a series of botched lethal injections in other states. At the time, several states faced a shortage of drugs that forced them to rely on unregulated compounding pharmacies.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in 2015 that Oklahoma could use a more controversial, three-drug lethal injection protocol because challengers had not proven it would not mask excessive pain and had not identified a better alternative. That decision, written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, prompted Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to suggest that capital punishment itself might be unconstitutional.

"While most humans wish to die a painless death, many do not have that good fortune," Alito wrote in 2015. "Holding that the Eighth Amendment demands the elimination of essentially all risk of pain would effectively outlaw the death penalty altogether."

During Tuesday's oral argument, Alito appeared most dissatisfied with Bucklew's challenge. Told by his attorney, Robert Hochman, that lethal gas would be a quicker death than lethal injection, Alito said, "What are the numbers? And where does that come from?"

In the 2015 case, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the principal dissent for the four more liberal justices, charging that the ruling "leaves petitioners exposed to what may well be the chemical equivalent of being burned at the stake."

On Tuesday, Breyer raised both that specter and the feeling of being "drowned to death slowly over a period of time." He asked whether Missouri was arguing such pain and suffering should be allowed.

"The Constitution would rule out burning at the stake, absolutely," Sauer said.

