NASHVILLE -- Budget airline Sun Country is expanding to Nashville, adding six seasonal nonstop routes from Nashville International Airport beginning in November.

Four of Sun Country's six Nashville routes will go to destinations in Florida: Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. The carrier's other two routes will be to its Minneapolis/St. Paul -- its main hub -- and New Orleans. The airline will offer twice-weekly flights on all six route. (Scroll down for full schedule details)

"We are excited to add Nashville to our growing network and to offer Nashville flyers affordable, nonstop service to their favorite travel destinations," Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said.

Doug Kreulen, CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority that runs Nashville's airport, said Sun Country means additional jobs for Nashville and greater options for Nashville travelers.

"It gives passengers additional opportunity for travel and it brings additional competition to the Nashville market which hopefully leads to lower fares," Kreulen said.

Minnesota-based Sun Country, a privately held company, offers 70 nonstop routes. It has been remaking itself during the past few years as a no-frills "ultra-low-cost carrier" that offers cheap base fares but charges extra for nearly everything beyond boarding the plane.

The new airline further enhances Nashville travel to Florida. In March, the airport welcomed Allegiant Air, which offers flights to Punta Gorda and Destin.

Nashville's demographics lead to strong demand for Florida flights for both leisure and business travelers, Kreulen said.

"There is a lot of people traveling to Florida for business," he said. "Health care is huge. Also being a big vacation destination in the United States, there is enough analytical data that shows they would still be profitable to come here and grab some of that market."

The Nashville airport, undergoing a $1.2 billion expansion, serves 460 daily flights to more than 65 nonstop destinations. In addition to Allegiant, the airport added a new Southwest flight to Atlanta and a flight to London with British Airways.

Kreulen said the airport's master plan calls for a new control tower and lengthened runway, which could help drive international travel. With so many Japanese business ties in the Nashville area, the airport hopes it could land flight options from Asia.

"I have to make sure I have the infrastructure to support a future Asia flight," he said. "That's what we are trying to determine."

Scroll down to see schedule details on Sun Country's new Nashville routes:

Fort Myers, Florida

Seasonal service begins Nov. 2; two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays)

Nonstop competition: Frontier, Southwest; Allegiant flies to nearby Punta Gorda

Miami

Seasonal service begins Nov. 3; two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Nonstop competition: American; JetBlue and Southwest fly to nearby Fort Lauderdale

Orlando

Seasonal service begins Nov. 4; two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays)

Nonstop competition: Delta, Frontier, Southwest

Tampa

Seasonal service begins Nov. 3; two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Nonstop competition: Southwest; Allegiant flies to nearby St. Petersburg

New Orleans

Seasonal service begins Nov. 2; two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays)

Nonstop competition: Southwest

Minneapolis/St.Paul

Seasonal service begins Nov. 1; two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays)

Nonstop competition: Delta, Southwest

Contributing: Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY

