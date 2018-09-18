Porn actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, left, leaves federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018 in New York. A U.S. judge listened to more arguments about President Donald Trump's extraordinary request that he be allowed to review records seized from his lawyer, Michael Cohen, office as part of a criminal investigation before they are examined by prosecutors. The raid carried out last Monday at Cohen's apartment, hotel room, office and safety deposit box sought bank records, records on Cohen's dealing in the taxi industry, Cohen's communications with the Trump campaign and information on payments made in 2016 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and to Daniels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ORG XMIT: NYSW307

The British media outlet The Guardian has obtained a copy of porn actress Stormy Daniels' soon-to-be released memoir "Full Disclosure," and the tale apparently is as salacious as the title would indicate.

Daniels explains her claim that she slept with President Donald Trump in 2006, why she decided to sign a $130,000 hush agreement in the days preceding Trump's 2016 election, and why she later decided to go public with her story.

The White House declined comment on the book Tuesday. Trump previously has denied the tryst but acknowledged repaying his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, the $130,000. Cohen has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance violations and other charges.

Daniels claims that Trump called her multiple times after their alleged affair, promising to get her on his TV show "The Apprentice." He even offered to help her win, she says.

“He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea," she writes, according to the Guardian. The book is scheduled for release next month.

Whenever she saw Trump, she writes that “‘I had sex with that’, I’d say to myself. Eech.'”

She also goes into graphic detail on the tryst.

Daniels says she met Trump in 2006 when she was a greeter at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California. Trump's bodyguard later passed along the invitation to dinner that she says became a sexual encounter.

She also revisits her claim of an encounter with an unknown man a few years later that she perceived as a threat from Trump. The president has dismissed that story as a "con job."

As Trump's campaign grew stronger, she said she felt she might be in danger if she didn't cut a deal. But later she decided that going public might make her and her daughter less vulnerable to attack.

The book is coming out just weeks after the release of Bob Woodward's blistering take on Trump and his administration, "Fear: Trump in the White House."

On "Full Disclosure," Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, writes about growing up poor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She says she was sexually abused at age 9 and became a stripper while still in high school enroute to becoming a well-known porn actress and director.

“The deck has always been stacked against me,” she writes, adding that “I own my story and the choices I made.”

