Wall Street took investors on a wild ride Monday, with the Dow swinging more than 900 points before closing down for the day. The Standard & Poor's 500 also shifted violently but avoided ending in official "correction" territory.

The latest sell-off was prompted by renewed tariff worries.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 350 points in morning trading before going into a free-fall that dragged it down 566 points from Friday's close. When trading ended, the blue-chip average was down 245 points, or 1 percent, at 24,443. The broad S&P 500, which was up as much as 2 percent and fell nearly 4 percent from its high point for the day, closed down 0.7 percent at 2641.25 – or 9.9 percent off its Sept. 20 high. That left the index just shy of the 10 percent drop needed for a correction.

Stocks, which have been under pressure for weeks since the S&P 500 hit its high, continue to struggle under the weight of trade-war fears and concerns that the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates too aggressively and cause damage to the economy.

The broad stock market gauge turned sharply lower in the afternoon after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is preparing to announce more tariffs on China in early December if talks between President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping are not able to ease the trade war in talks.

That news triggered a fresh round of selling by investors who are increasingly concerned that a protracted trade fight with China, the world’s second-biggest economy, will cause the U.S. economy and foreign economies to slow.

Many leading stocks fell, including Amazon.com, which dropped more than 6 percent, and video streaming service Netflix, which slipped more than 5 percent, and airplane maker Boeing, which cratered more than 6.5 percent after one of its Boeing 737 planes was involved in a deadly crash in Indonesia.

With the S&P 500 now in danger of suffering its second corrective phase this year following a 10.2 percent drop that ended in early February, Wall Street is debating whether the 9-year-old bull market is in danger of falling more and vulnerable to its first bear market, or a 20 percent-plus drop.

“It doesn’t take heavy analysis to recognize this market is now approaching bear territory,” Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley, told clients in a report.

While the broad S&P 500 is down only about 10 percent from its high, more than 40 percent of U.S. stocks, he says, have fallen more than 20 percent from their highs in the past year.

Investors are becoming increasingly risk-averse and are unwilling to swoop in yet in search of bargains.

The main worry is that the economic challenges that are building could cause investors to re-evaluate their high expectations for corporate profits in the quarters ahead. While earnings for companies in the most recent quarter are seen growing at a 20 percent clip for the third consecutive quarter, Wall Street pros are worried that earnings will slow next year from the 10 percent growth now expected by analysts. What could cause the drag? Higher wages and rising commodities costs due to tariffs.

“We think the evidence is building and the message from Mr. Market is clear: The consensus for earnings growth is too rosy next year,” Wilson said.

More: IBM to acquire Red Hat open-source software provider for $33B

More: A bumpy ride to the end, stock market closes the week nearly in correction territory

In tech news, IBM said it agreed to buy open-source software company Red Hat for $34 billion in stock. IBM said the purchase will help the company take the next step in cloud computing.

More: Majority in survey say their finances have not improved since President Trump took over

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com