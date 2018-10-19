A Southwest flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday after a male passenger caused a scene by going a profanity-filled rant and playing an unwanted game of "footsie" with his female seat mate.

Justin Riley Brafford, 29, of Denton, Texas, is in custody after making an appearance in federal court Wednesday in Albuquerque, N.M., on a criminal complaint that arose from the in-flight incident.

The woman said Brafford "began to lean closer to her seat with his arm over her arm rest and on her leg" before he got closer to her an began "playing footsies" with her, according to the criminal complaint.

Brafford allegedly verbally harassed her, whispering "don't [expletive] with me," after which a flight attendant agreed to change the woman's seat.

Once the woman switched seats, the complaint says that Brafford approached her at her new seat. After the flight attendant gave Brafford a warning, Brafford allegedly began yelling at the flight attending and hurling expletives.

The flight attendant said Brafford went from "zero to 60 in nano-seconds" and said he believed Brafford was "possibly on drugs," according to the criminal complaint.

The pilot diverted the plane to land in Albuquerque. Authorities say Brafford said he was receiving "calls" from God, after he claimed to have used methamphetamines the day before the flight and had overdosed on heroin on Saturday.

He is charged him with interfering with and intimidating members of a flight crew and flight attendants while on an aircraft and simple assault, according to a report from the New Mexico U.S Attorney's Office.

Brafford faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The simple assault charge carries a maximum penalty of a year of imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.

