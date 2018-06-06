We've seen smartphone cases that add style, extra battery life or even a taser. This new case from Los Angeles-based Royal Holdings looks to add a different type of feature: The ability to detect bombs, knives and guns.

Called 'Sword,' the case works with either Apple's iPhone 8 Plus or Google's Pixel 2 XL, and features an array of 18 radio frequency (RF) antennas that, when combined with the company's mobile app, can scan people and bags to ensure that there are no hidden weapons. If there is a weapon, the app will tell you what kind it is by matching the weapon's signature to a database Royal Holdings has.

Since it is using radio waves, there is no radiation like you would have with an x-ray machine, according to Royal Holdings. While it needs a clear line of sight to operate, the device can scan people and bags from up to 40 feet away. The app can also utilize facial recognition.

"RF imaging and radio wave-based technology has been around for many, many years... we just found a different application for it," Barry Oberholzer, Royal Holdings' co-founder and CEO, tells USA TODAY.

The case is also FCC approved.

With a background in intelligence, Oberholzer was inspired to create Sword after last year's terrorist attack during Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.

"The Ariana Grande concert was a big catalyst for us on the development of Sword, purely because the detonation of that device happened within the scanning zone and within the fan area," says Oberholzer.

"If somebody at the security screening had Sword... they would have been able to scan the person and see that he had a suicide vest."

The company is limiting the initial devices it supports to the iPhone 8 Plus and Pixel 2 XL because their large backs allow for a larger antenna array.

Oberholzer says the company considered Samsung's Galaxy line but decided against making a case due to the placement of its rear cameras.

A prototype case is in the works for August with a full release targeted for next spring. Pricing is $950 if you pre-order today, with the full retail price jumping to $1,250. While regular users can purchase the case, the company isn't necessarily targetting them and is instead focusing on law enforcement and executive protection teams.

Special discount pricing is available for law enforcement agencies, and a 64GB iPhone 8 Plus or 64GB Pixel 2 XL is included with the purchase.

The Sword case for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Royal Holdings

As the United States continues to deal with mass shootings at schools, Oberholzer hopes the device will help people become more proactive when it comes to security.

Current proposals to arm teachers or give students clear backpacks are "reactive solutions, the guy is already inside of the school building and already has a weapon," Oberholzer said.

By giving security officials a tool to see these hidden weapons before they are used, Oberholzer says the company can help end some of these tragedies.

"We need to save to lives."

