Sephora's biggest sale of the year is happening right now—here are the best deals

Whether you're testing out a new product or just buying your tried-and-true favorites, makeup and skincare can put a big dent in your paycheck. But, every now and then, we stumble upon a good beauty sale and makeup lovers (like us) go nuts. Grab your cosmetics bag, because that time is now. From August 24 to September 3, Sephora is having a Beauty Insider Appreciation Sale which features 10-20% off every single thing in-store or online, depending on your level of loyalty to their insider program (aka how much you buy).

To access the savings, you need to be signed up for one of Sephora's Insider programs. VIB Rouge members (shoppers who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora) get first access to the sale on August 24 and 20% off with promo code "YESROUGE." On August 30, the sale opens up to VIB members (those who spend $350 a year), who get 15% off with code "YESVIB," and Sephora Beauty Insiders (you gain Insider status as soon as you sign up!), who get 10% off with code "YESINSIDER."

This is one of the best times of the year to stock up on makeup and skincare. There's a lot to look through, but don't get overwhelmed: our beauty editor, Jessica Teich, sheds insight on best-selling products on the market, as well as our top-tested favorites. Here are 10 things you need to check out before this sale ends.

1. Mascara that feigns fake lashes

Benefit They’re Real! Mascara

There are very few products at Sephora that can rack up a near-perfect rating with over 14k reviews. You read that right: 14 thousand. Benefit’s They’re Real! mascara is the most high-impact, low-maintenance mascara we’ve ever tried. In just one coat, it effectively lengthens, curls, and volumizes lashes, and the spiky wand is excellent for separating lashes—its domed tip grabs even teeny tiny lashes. We love it.

Get the Benefit They’re Real! Mascara (Save 10-20%)

2. An all-purpose hydrating cream to combat cold weather

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

Like it or not, winter is just around the corner. Whether you suffer from severe eczema or just normal cold weather dryness, this cure-all lotion is perfect for any skin type. It’s loaded with colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and ceramide 3 to moisturize immediately on application. FAB claims that the repair cream is clinically proven to increase hydration by 169 percent, and it has a 4.6-star rating from nearly 6k reviewers to back that up.

Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration (Save 10-20%)

3. A makeup sponge that applies foundation beautifully

The Original beautyblende

“$20 for a makeup sponge, are you crazy?” said no one who’s ever tried the beautyblender. One go with this sponge and you’ll understand why it’s worth its hefty price tag. Its unique elliptical shape is designed to fit the contours of your face, but ”what’s so unique about beautyblender is its proprietary, soft, skin-mimicking material that is designed to be used wet to ensure minimal product waste and flawless, easy application and blending,” beautyblender’s founder Rea Ann Silva told us.

Get the Original beautyblender (Save 10-20%)

4. This hairbrush that will replace your straightener

Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush

Do you use a straightener? If so, this hair tool is for you. Whether you want to pull your super curly hair straight (hi!), or just want to tame a few flyaways, you have to try the Amika heated hair brush. We were skeptical when we first tested this product, but the results floored us. It only took 17 minutes to get curly hair straight, and it didn’t leave it feeling fried or flat, either.

Get the Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush (Save 10-20%)

5. A liquid liner that won't smudge, no matter what

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Liner

Liquid eyeliner can be tricky to apply and oftentimes won't last the entire day. But after testing the best liquid eyeliners you can buy, we loved this Stila liner best. The felt-tip point leaves a precise line that doesn’t budge on watery eyes or greasy lids and the formula is a nice, deep black, so you don’t have to apply multiple layers. We love the classic black, but with this sale you might as well get it in a fun periwinkle or any of the 10(!) colors.

Get the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Liner (Save 10-20%)

6. A luxurious, cult-favorite highlighting powder

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Champagne Pop

In our humble opinion, Becca's Champagne Pop highlighter is one of the best out there. The pinky-gold tone is complementary on nearly everyone, and the formula is blended with liquid for a creamy feel and a silky finish. It's perfect for a night out, and you can use it to highlight your cheekbones or dab atop of your favorite lipstick to create an on-trend metallic lip.

Get the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Champagne Pop (Save 10-20%)

7. A dry shampoo that actually leaves hair feeling clean

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is supposed to be a saving grace for those of us that maybe didn't have time to shower this morning, but many make your hair feel chalky, weighed down, and down-right dirtier. But this stuff is made with ultra-fine rice starch that actually makes oily hair feel clean, shiny, and smooth, and has a delicious, subtle vanilla scent. It's a bit pricey, but with this discount, it's time to give it a try.

Get the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo (Save 10-20%)

8. A hydrating lipstick that can stand up to any meal

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

After testing the best liquid lipsticks on the market, we found that this buttery smooth Anastasia variety gripped lips in an almost latexy way that won't dry them out and will not fade, smudge, or transfer all day—even after the dentist. It comes in nearly 40 shades for every skin tone and occasion.

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick (Save 10-20%)

9. A makeup primer that will keep skin looking flawless

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

This beautifully-textured primer is a Sephora top-seller, with good reason. The oil-free formula is super silky to the touch and smoothes pores and wrinkles, making a great canvas for makeup application that will stay put all day (or night!) long. It’s perfect for sweaty summer days, watery-eyed allergy season, and everything in between. The blueish white tint is also great for minimizing redness, if that’s your ailment.

Get the Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer (Save 10-20%)

10. A highly-rated hair dryer that's usually a bit too pricey

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

When we tested the best hair dryers on the market, the Dyson Supersonic missed our top spot (despite its great weight distribution and innovative technology) because it’s just too pricey to justify for most people. However, this sale knocks off anywhere from 10-20% the typically $400 hair tool, which is significant. It’s still expensive, yes, but Dyson products are very rarely on sale. If you’ve been debating, we recommend nabbing this while it is discounted.

Get the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Save 10-20%)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

