In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh at her office, before a private meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Collins has been targeted by Democrats hoping that the centrist Republican will vote against the judge's nomination.

WASHINGTON - Republicans look to have enough votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Sen. Susan Collins said she would back him.

Collins had earlier in the day voted to end debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination, but had not said whether she would back Kavanaugh on the final vote expected Saturday.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Collins went over all the arguments against Kavanaugh, including his judicial record and the allegations of sexual assault. She explained her thought process and why these arguments did not hold merit in her eyes.

She said while she believed Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, the allegations "fail to meet the 'more likely than not'" standard. She said she believes voting against Kavanaugh without witnesses or proof could start a "dangerous" precedent.

"The Senate confirmation process is not a trial. But certain fundamental legal principles about due process, the presumption of innocence, and fairness do bear on my thinking, and I cannot abandon them," she said on the Senate floor.

"I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh," Collins said, ending her speech.

Arizona Republican Jeff Flake, the other senator who had been wavering this week, said Friday he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh unless something significant changes.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the only Democrat to vote with Republicans to end debate, has not said whether he will also vote to confirm Kavanaugh. But even if he does not, the Senate would split 50-50 and Vice President Mike Pence would cast the tie-breaking vote for Kavanaugh.

That will give Republicans enough votes, assuming no lawmaker takes the unlikely step of switching positions after Friday’s vote.

The Senate voted 51-49 Friday to advance the nomination

Collins, of Maine, had faced fierce pressure from both sides of the aisle over the last several weeks as Kavanaugh's nomination moved through the Senate Judiciary Committee. Before her comments on the Senate floor, Collins had lunch with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

She weighed the decision amid large protests in her home state, knowing her vote could have a deep impact on her political career and a reelection bid in 2020.

Her comments on the Senate floor Friday started with interruptions with protesters yelling, "Vote no!"

The moderate Republican has attracted votes from registered Democrats and she has vowed in the past not to support a Supreme Court nominee opposed to abortion rights and Roe v Wade.

Collins has differed from her Republican peers in the past, too. She voted against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt.

