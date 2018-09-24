A woman who attended Yale University with Brett Kavanaugh has alleged that he sexually assaulted her when they both were freshmen at the Ivy League school, according to a New Yorker article, which says Senate Democrats are investigating the allegations.

The woman, identified as Deborah Rameriz, is accusing Kavanaugh of exposing himself at a dormitory party and "thrusting his penis" in her face, according to the story, which also reports that this incident happened during the 1983-84 academic year.

Ramirez, 53, is the second woman to accuse the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault decades ago.

In Ramirez' case, she claims she encountered him at a party a year after Christine Blasey Ford has said that he held her down, covered her mouth his hand and tried to remove her clothes after he and a friend locked her in a bedroom at a party in 1982, when they were all in high school in the suburbs of Washington, DC.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations by Ford and in a new statement denied this new accusation.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen," Kavanaugh said in a statement released by the White House. "The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name--and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building--against these last-minute allegations.”

Ford has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10 am on Thursday and the New York is reporting that Ramirez is asking for an FBI investigation into her allegations against Kavanaugh.

