Could the Nintendo Switch finally be getting a YouTube app? Signs are pointing toward yes.

An eagle-eyed Switch fan on the video game forum ResetEra claims to have found signs that a YouTube app for the Switch is imminent, purporting to point to a listing of the app on the Nintendo of Americas website. The user, who goes by the username LordKano, shared his screenshot on Saturday, fueling speculation.

The screenshot includes the same YouTube app logo that is in line with the apps Nintendo has released for its Nintendo 3DS portable game system and the Switch's predecessor, the Wii U. Also included on the listing, a line of text saying the app was "Coming: Nov 08, 2018."

The listing has since disappeared from Nintendo's site. When asked for comment Nintendo remained quiet, telling USA TODAY "we have nothing to announce on this topic.”

While the Wii U and 3DS (and even the original Wii) have had YouTube and Netflix apps, the company has thus far limited the Switch to just Hulu for its non-gaming activities.

The move to add YouTube and other streaming apps would be welcome as the Switch gears up for its second holiday season. With mobile games on smartphones and tablets continuing to become more impressive, making the Switch, which can be docked to play on a big television screen or handheld for use on the go, better at handling non-gaming tasks helps provide more value for gamers and to prospective holiday shoppers.

