Photo released by lawyer Michael Avenatti with an image of Julie Swetnick who has submitted allegations about Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh. Tweet from @MichaelAvenatti "Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected."

WASHINGTON – Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee countered claims by lawyer Michael Avenatti that the panel tried to downplay and sidestep sexual misconduct allegations a third woman – Julie Swetnick – has leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a statement released by Avenatti, Swetnick said that in the 1980s, she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and his classmate Mark Judge to get teenage girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

Mike Davis, the committee's chief counsel for nominations, issued a "Myth vs. Fact" press release Thursday in the hour before the panel opened a hearing to listen to another Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

In it, he tried to bat down key points Avenatti had raised in correspondence with the committee about Swetnick's allegations:

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

– Davis cited as false Avenatti's claim that the committee waited at least two days to get back to him about the allegations.

"Fact: (Davis) proactively reached out to Michael Avenatti within ten minutes after he tweeted out his vague and anonymous allegations against Judge Kavanaugh on Sunday night," the release said. "The committee staff have made six separate attempts to gather further information from Mr. Avenatti, and has repeatedly invited him and his client to a staff interview."

– Davis described as "myth" Avenatti's claim that the committee has not investigated the claims he raised.

Davis said investigators "immediately moved (to interview Kavanaugh) despite Mr. Avenatti’s refusal to cooperate or provide any information so that more specific questions could be asked.",

During the interview, Kavanaugh " forcefully and unequivocally" denied all allegations, he said.

– Davis said Avenatti's demand that he allegations merit an FBI investigation is unnecessary.

"The Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigators are more than capable of investigating the claims presented by Mr. Avenatti," Davis responded in the release. "Even if the FBI were to engage in a new background check to take into account these allegations, the FBI would simply report their interviews with the relevant witnesses. This is no more than the Senate Judiciary Committee has done and continues to do."

Avenatti also represents porn star Stormy Daniels, who has alleged a 2006 sexual encounter with President Donald Trump.

During a news conference Wednesday at the United Nations in New York City, Trump referred to Avenatti as a "low-life."

In an interview with MS-NBC Thursday morning, Swetnick said Kavanaugh should not be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.

"Brett Kavanaugh is going to have a seat on the Supreme Court for the rest of his life," she said. "If he's going to have that seat legitimately, all of these things should be investigated. Because, from what I experienced first -hand, I don't think he belongs on the Supreme Court."

